Bannock County crews repair, build thousands of feet of road guardrails - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Road and Bridge division has replaced, repaired and built more than 2,500 feet of roadside guardrails, and more work is to come.

In an effort to improve road safety for the summer, the county division has repaired several end sections of guardrails along Mink Creek Road and replaced a 130-foot section of guardrail on Charlotte Drive, according to a new release from the county.

“Guardrails are an essential safety feature for drivers,” Bannock County Assistant Public Works Director Buddy Romriell says in the release. “Recognizing this, we made this project a priority for 2024. We hope to complete more repairs this summer as long as our time and budget allow.”

As work continues, county crews will move toward repairing guardrails on Buckskin Road. The project is being funded through the Road and Bridge division’s annual budget, the release says.

Outside of the Pocatello-Chubbuck area, work has already been completed in Arimo, with a 320-foot section of guardrail on Old Highway 91 being replaced.

A section on the same road, between Inkom and McCammon, will also be completed this summer.