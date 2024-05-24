Bear Lake County woman acquitted of child porn charges following trial - East Idaho News

PARIS — A woman charged with possessing and distributing child pornography has been acquitted.

A jury found 48-year-old Kellie Lyn Wilson not guilty on three counts of possessing child porn and two counts of distributing child porn following a three-day trial, court records show.

Wilson was charged last February after she was accused of sending nude images of a teenage girl to the girl’s parents.

She told officers that she found the nude images of the underage girl on a phone belonging to her underage family member, and sent it to her parents to inform them.

District Judge Cody Brower oversaw a trial that began on May 13, according to court records. On May 16, a jury found Wilson not guilty. Her $25,000 bond was exonerated.