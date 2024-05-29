Blackfoot man charged after alleged sexual assault on underage family member - East Idaho News

Editor’s note: This story contains content of a graphic nature. Reader discretion is advised.

POCATELLO — A man police say raped a 14-year-old relative faces several felony charges.

Bill Montgomery Green, 19, has been charged with two counts apiece for rape, lewd conduct with a minor and incest, court records show.

Nov. 29, 2023

Pocatello Police received a call regarding alleged sex crimes, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The caller told officers that his 14-year-old daughter had been raped by Green, an adult family member.

The man told officers that if they did not find and arrest Green immediately, he would do it himself, the affidavit says. The officer cautioned the victim’s father that arresting Green without probable cause could result in criminal charges against him.

Officers interviewed the victim the same day.

During the interview, the victim told officers she’d had sex with Green on multiple occasions. Following the interview, she was taken to Portneuf Medical Center for a sexual assault nurse evaluation (SANE) and scheduled for a forensic interview with a child therapist.

The victim provided the nurse with some of the clothing she said she wore immediately after having sex with Green.

Officers also found Green and brought him to the Pocatello Police Department for an interview.

Asked if he knew why he was there, Green allegedly told the officers he believed it had to do with a 17- and 18-year-old in another county. During the interview, Green confirmed the identity of the victim and that he was related to her, according to the affidavit.

Green told officers that he and his fiancee had been at the victim’s house with other people the night before — which the victim reported being the last time she and Green had sex.

Officers informed Green of the accusation that he had been sexually involved with the victim, which he denied, the affidavit says. He allegedly told officers that he found the accusation “offensive.”

Asked if there was any way his DNA would show up on the SANE exam, Green allegedly told the officer there was “no way” it would.

Green consented to a computer voice stress analysis (CVSA) test.

During the test, Green was asked if he had ever seen the victim nude, then if he had ever touched the victim sexually. He answered no to both. According to the affidavit, Green showed deception in both answers.

After the test, Green admitted to making sexual contact with the victim, but said it involved his hand touching her genitalia and that she was the one who made the contact. He then said he received a photo of the victim partially nude, but assumed it was sent to him by mistake.

He went on to describe how the victim had been attempting to sexually entice him throughout the night.

He said that the victim using his hand to touch her “did not sit well with him,” the affidavit says.

Following the interview, Green consented to DNA collection with mouth swabs and gave officers some of the clothing he was wearing.

Nov. 30, 2023

During a forensic interview, the victim described to a child therapist how Green broached the subject of the two having sex the first time. When the first assault occurred, the victim said Green told her to be quiet so his fiancee wouldn’t hear her, according to the affidavit.

She said she did not report the first incident because she had a fear of people abandoning her and of making mistakes.

The victim described another time when Green tried to initiate sex with her, but that he was interrupted by his fiancee. She then described the most recent incident, which had occurred earlier the same week.

Dec. 5, 2023

Officers spoke with a witness who was allegedly at the victim’s home the night of the last reported sexual assault, The witness told officers she did not wish to get involved and was not willing to answer any questions.

During the conversation — which occurred via text message — however, the witness did confirm that a second witness was there the night of the reported incident — a male. She told the officer the male left around 8 or 9 p.m.

The witness also said that she believed the nude images the victim sent to Green were not sent intentionally.

Dec. 19, 2023

Officers spoke with Green’s fiancee.

During their conversation, the fiancee told officers that she and Green were in Idaho Falls the morning of Nov. 28 — the date of the most recent reported incident. She said they came to Pocatello to visit the victim and spent the afternoon and evening with the victim and her friends.

She was adamant that Green was never alone with the victim, the affidavit says.

Green’s fiancee said she discovered the nude images the victim sent Green and said she believed the images were sent to him mistakenly as well. She told officers that she told the victim that the victim was too young to be sending those types of photos to anyone.

She also told officers about another incident, in which Green fell asleep at the victim’s home, in a basement bedroom, and woke up nude on the couch. She said she believed the victim drugged Green, as he could not remember how he ended up naked or on the couch.

Jan. 11

Officers reviewed a pediatric sex abuse evaluation form provided by the SANE nurse at Portneuf Medical Center. According to the form, the victim reported having sex with Green on Nov. 27 and either Nov. 21 or 22, 2023.

March 3

Pocatello Police received a notification from the Idaho State Police Forensics Lab, stating that male DNA was located in the swabs taken during the SANE exam. Those swabs, along with the swabs collected from Green, were forwarded to another lab for further analysis, the affidavit says.

May 6

Results from the DNA analysis were returned to Pocatello Police. According to the affidavit, DNA from Green was found on the victim’s swabs, and DNA from the victim was found on the swabs from Green’s swabs.

Based on these results, Green was arrested and charged. He is being held at Bannock County Jail on a $100,000 bond with a no-contact order barring him from interacting with the victim.

Though Green has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Green would face up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman.