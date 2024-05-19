‘Blatant act of violence’: Caldwell police investigate dozens of shots fired Saturday - East Idaho News

CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) – Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in which dozens of shots were fired, some of them striking homes and vehicles.

According to a Caldwell Police Department news release, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near a mobile home park on Ustick Road. Officials said about 25 shots were fired.

While gunfire hit some vehicles and homes in the area, police said no one has been reported injured.

The department urged anyone with information about the shooting to call (208) 343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at (208) 454-7531.

“We will not tolerate this blatant act of violence in our city or anywhere in our great state,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell police chief, in the news release.