WATCH: Cheeseball Man wows New York crowd by eating entire tub of cheeseballs - East Idaho News

NEW YORK (CNN) — How many cheeseballs could you eat in a half-hour? Chances are, not as many as a man recently did in New York’s Union Square Park.

Hundreds of fans went wild over the cheeseball-eating champ’s impressive stunt of consuming 700 cheeseballs.

But this was not so much a food-eating challenge as it was the creation of an absurd and anonymous superhero with cheesy hands.

“I had to do it,” the masked hero known as Cheeseball Man told CNN afterward. “You know, so many people were counting on me, so despite hurling up in my mouth a little bit, I kept it down and made the people proud a little bit. But if not, sorry.”

See Cheeseball Man’s victory over the forces of cheese and the crowd’s enthusiasm in the video abovehere.