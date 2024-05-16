Comedian and Ashton native Ryan Hamilton answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Ryan Hamilton is the star of the popular Netflix special “Happy Face” and has been named one of Rolling Stone’s “Five Comics to Watch.” He’s appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Late Show” and several other programs.

Ryan grew up in Ashton, Idaho and is returning to perform at Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center on Nov. 30.

I recently sat down with Ryan and asked him the following questions:

When did you know you wanted to be a comedian for your job?

What do you do when you tell a joke and nobody in the audience laughs?

You grew up in Ashton. Did you ever work potato harvest and what was that like?

And, speaking of potatoes, what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

If you weren’t doing comedy, what do you think you’d do for your career?

Do you ever get stage fright and what do you do to deal with it?

Who do you look up to in the business and why?

BONUS QUESTIONS

When you come home to eastern Idaho, do you have a favorite place you like to visit or go eat?

Can you tell me a joke that will make me laugh?

Can you share a piece of advice that might help me and our audience?

Watch my entire interview in the video player above and find out more about Ryan’s Idaho Falls show here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.