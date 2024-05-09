Detectives seek information after trailer was stripped of over $15,000 worth of tools  - East Idaho News

MADISON COUNTY — Detectives in Madison County are asking for help from the community after a trailer was stripped of over $15,000 worth of tools.

On April 30, a gray trailer was stolen in the Lyman area and was found abandoned around Plano, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.

The trailer is believed to have been initially stolen using a pickup truck. It’s unknown what kind of pickup truck it is. However, the trailer was left behind on the roadside using a tractor.

Detectives are working on the case regarding the grand theft and are asking for the public’s help in finding out more information and who might be involved.

Anyone who might know something about this theft is asked to reach out to Detective Brokens at (208) 372-5000 or email him at cbrokens@madisonsheriff.com.