East Idaho Eats: One of Pocatello's oldest restaurants still going strong with many original menu items - and a few new ones - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Ross Park Drive-In has been serving the Pocatello community for nearly 75 years.

Brother and sister Dave Wilkes and Teresa Sorrells grew up and Pocatello and recall eating taco spaghetti as children. Then, 29 years ago, the siblings became the third in a line owners of the restaurant, which they believe to be one of — if not the — oldest operating restaurants in town.

Wilkes and Sorrells have not changed things much since taking over the little dining shack at the corner of Fredregill Road and South 2nd Avenue. The menu, for the most part, has remained the same for the better part of a century — as they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The key to their success, Wilkes said, isn’t about keeping up with the times, but rather offering delicious, fresh food. That is why Ross Park Drive-In sources its meat from local butcher shops — Del Monte Meats and Butcher Block Meats. And they make nearly everything on the menu daily, including hundreds of hand-pressed burger patties every day.

“It’s touch-making 200 patties every day, but you have to have the freshness of it. That’s what makes it good,” Wilkes said.

The burgers is among the top sellers at Ross Park Drive-In. But its most famous dish may be its taco spaghetti — noodles topped with taco-seasoned beef, complete with little spicy bite, then smothered in cheddar cheese.

For our visit, EastIdahoNews.com sampled the taco spaghetti. It is easy to see why the item has remained on the menu since the restaurant opened in 1950.

Wilkes and Sporrells also had us try the Big Boy Burger — one of the few menu items added by the current owners.

Wilkes’ brainchild, the Big Boy Burger features two beef patties, cheese, bacon, ham, lettuce, pickles and jalapenos.

As a fan of jalapenos — and burgers topped with them — I thoroughly enjoyed the burger. And the spice is needed, given the plethora of meats stuffed between the burger buns.

Ross Park Drive-In is just as popular for its desserts as it is for its burgers and Mexican-Italian combo pasta.

Sorrells was quick to mention the restaurant’s sweeter options, including its famous milkshakes.

“We have the best brownies, the best divinity and cotton candy,” she said.

And this week, Ross Park Drive-In has a special offer. Saturday only, it will be live-spinning cotton candy, adding another stop for people planning to take advantage of Zoo Idaho in Pocatello’s free zoo day.

The Ross Park Drive-In menu and order window | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Ross Park Drive-In is open through the spring and summer months. They open annually at the beginning of April, Wilkes said, and remain open until Labor Day. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. The times are subject to change later in the season.

For more information about the restaurant, or to see its menu, visit its Facebook page.

Having grown up in Pocatello, and with no plans to leave any time soon, Wilkes and Sorrells both said they are happy to be able to serve the community by running one of its most recognizable eateries.

“We love our customers,” Sorrells said.

“They’re loyal,” Wilkes added. “They support us and that’s good to see.”

If you would like to make a recommendation for the next destination to be included on East Idaho Eats, email Kalama@EastIdahoNews.com and include “EATS” in the subject line.