Eastern Idaho State Fair announces 4-H/FFA 2024 scholarship winners - East Idaho News

Four winners of the Eastern Idaho State Fair’s scholarships pose together. For the eighteenth year in a row, the fair is handing out scholarships to local seniors who have participated in 4-H or FFA. | Courtesy Eastern Idaho State Fair

The following is a press release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair continues to support outstanding high school seniors in Southeastern Idaho. In partnership with Butler Amusement, Inc., the Eastern Idaho State Fair announced six scholarship winners, each of whom has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. Since its inception eighteen years ago, this scholarship fund has awarded over $112,000.00 to deserving college-bound teens.

The scholarship committee faced the challenge of selecting winners from a pool of commendable applicants; a testament to the exceptional quality of our youth and the 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs in Southeastern Idaho that nurture their talents. Each application was meticulously reviewed.

“Reviewing the outstanding scholarship applications gets more difficult each year; our youth are amazing, and the 4-H and FFA programs in Southeastern Idaho cultivate the best,” said Eastern Idaho State Fair Board Chairman Corey Foster.

The six finalists were selected based on past years’ experience in FFA or 4-H and their personal and professional goals, honors, activities, community service and financial need. The winners are:

Hope Wanstrom, Bingham County, Firth High School

Jamie Sherman, Madison County, Madison High School

Lucy Barney, Jefferson County, Rigby High School

Cooper Hatch, Bingham County, Blackfoot High School

Hadley Ashby, Franklin County, West Side High School

Hadley MacConnell, Butte County, Idaho Virtual Academy

The six scholarship winners and their families were invited to attend a special dinner in their honor with the Eastern Idaho State Fair Board of Directors and staff on Thursday, April 25.

The 2025 Scholarship is open to all graduating seniors from the 16 surrounding counties. We encourage all those interested to apply. Applications will be available at www.funatthefair.com beginning on January 1, 2025.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair is a 16-county fair district. The fair celebrates 122 years as Eastern Idaho’s longest running and largest community event, with nearly 255,000 attendees each year. The mission of the Eastern Idaho State Fair is to provide wholesome, affordable family education and entertainment in a clean and safe agricultural environment. It is never too early to get excited for the 2024 Fair, August 30 – September 7, 2024!