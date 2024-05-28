Easy crescent cherry cream cheese cobbler - East Idaho News

This Crescent Cherry Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a luscious cheesecake in a cobbler. Your family and friends will be raving about this dish.

Ingredients

1- 8 count can crescent rolls

1-21 ounce can pie filling of your choice I used cherry

1/2 Cup granulated sugar for filling

1/4 cup additional granulated sugar for top

1 teaspoon vanilla

12 ounces cream cheese softened (one and a half blocks if your blocks are 8 oz each)

1/2 stick unsalted butter

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350. Line the bottom of a greased 8×8 pan with four of the crescent rolls, spreading out to cover the bottom entirely. In large mixing bowl, place cream cheese and 1/2 cup sugar. Beat until smooth and well blended. Add vanilla, beat again. Spread cheese mixture over crescent rolls in pan. Pour pie filling over top of cheese mixture and spread evenly. Top with remaining crescent roll dough. Melt butter and pour over top, sprinkle 1/4 Cup sugar over that. Bake for 30-45 minutes.

