Fourth grader who volunteers at soup kitchen is surprised with Emmy's Award - East Idaho News

There are a lot of cool kids doing cool things in eastern Idaho and I’m partnering with Timberline Home to honor them.

Twice a month, I’ll be sharing the stories of local kids who are making a difference and honoring them with Emmy’s Award!

McKayla Nelson is a fourth grader at Sunnyside Elementary. On the first Sunday of every month, McKayla and her family volunteer at the soup kitchen. They love to help others and McKayla tries to be a friend to all.

We felt McKayla was deserving of Emmy’s Award and stopped by to surprise her during class! Check it out in the video player above.