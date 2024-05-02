Incumbent Britt Raybould running against Larry Golden to keep her seat as Idaho representative for District 34 - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Two opponents are campaigning this year to secure a position as Idaho Representative Seat B for District 34.

Incumbent Britt Raybould is running against Larry Golden. This is a two-year term. Both candidates are Republican.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each county candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, and without any grammatical or style editing.

The primary election is May 21.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Raybould: Since 2016, I’ve served as the CFO of our third-generation family farm. I manage the farm alongside my dad and brother, handling the business finances and human resources. I’m very luck to live and work in the community where I was born and raised.

During college, I worked as an intern in Gov. Kempthorne’s office. From 2015-2020, I then served as the Madison County Youth Committeeperson. I also served as secretary for the Region 7 Republicans from 2016-2018. I currently represent District 34 in the Idaho House.

From 2010-2020, I served on the National Potato Council (NPC) Board of Directors. This grower-based trade group works to improve national ag policy. Potato growers work hard, and I’ve loved representing the men and women I’ve met. In 2020, I was the first woman to serve as president.

I also run a consulting business I started 17 years ago. It focuses on strategy and marketing for small business owners. Starting a business from scratch offered an incredible opportunity to help other dedicated folks who dream big.

After attending Sugar-Salem High School, I graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor of Arts in English with a Technical Communications Emphasis. In 2003, I graduated from Westminster College with a Master of Professional Communication. In 2021, I started a Ph.D. in Public Policy & Administration, focusing on water and natural resource issues.

Golden: I am not a career politician. Instead, I am an individual who stepped up to contribute to keeping Idaho Free. My approach is levelheaded, analytical, and logical—I rely on data to inform my decisions. My life has been shaped by my stepdad, a Vietnam Vet, who instilled in me a strong work ethic and a commitment to protecting others. After joining the Navy straight out of high school and experiencing the world, I settled in Washington State, served in the reserves, and eventually became a police officer.

An opportunity at Microsoft led me to start at the bottom and work my way up. When Microsoft downsized, I seized the chance to establish my own successful construction company. Recently, I moved to Idaho and now serve as the Director of Operations for a family-run company based in Atlanta, GA. My volunteer work includes 8 years with The Pierce County Beekeepers Association, where I taught Master Beekeeping in partnership with OSU. I also spent 2 years as President and currently serve on the board of directors for the Rexburg Farmers Market. Despite my varied experiences, I have never held a position in public office.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Raybould: The next decade will determine the long-term success of Madison County and our state. I’m running to ensure Idaho takes full advantage of this moment. We have so much potential. With the right approach, we can avoid the mistakes of Oregon and Washington, which allowed significant gaps to grow between its urban and rural communities.

I’m focused on making our public schools work for students and families. The changing demands of technology and the growing need for practical skills mean rethinking how we approach education. From retaining excellent teachers in the classrooms to building our career-technical programs, students need us to innovate and look for ways to make our K-12 program meet their needs.

We also need to build and maintain Idaho’s infrastructure. Our roads keep us connected and our economy moving. A safe and sustainable water supply matters for people and crops alike. By continuing to develop high-speed internet throughout our state, we can deliver vital services and opportunities from the panhandle to the Eastern Snake Plain.

Finally, we must keep our communities safe. Growing access to drugs and exposure to the violence that follows needs our attention. Idaho must continue to prioritize eliminating illegal drug use and reducing the likelihood of becoming a part of everyday lives.

Golden: My primary goal is to preserve Idaho’s freedom. As a Conservative, I witnessed the erosion of our God-given rights in Washington State. These rights were gradually stripped away, while more privileges were extended to criminals and others illegally entering our country.

My mission is to safeguard what I can and ensure that Idaho doesn’t veer off course. I stand against those who align with Democrats and advocate for their hidden agenda. Let’s work together to uphold the principles that matter most. God, Family, and Freedom.

What are the greatest challenges facing people and communities in your district? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Raybould: Madison County faces significant growth and the challenges that come with growth. We can encourage sustainable and smart growth. But we must balance that growth without losing what attracts people to Idaho in the first place. I’m proud of my state. Living here has led to many incredible opportunities for me. I want to ensure we promote policies that offer similar options to others.

For instance, property tax remains a critical concern for many Idahoans. The tax relief provided for H292 in 2023 represented a good first step. Homeowners received tax relief, and additional funds sent to school districts helped offset some of the costs associated with bonds and levies. We must continue looking for ways to reduce the tax burden on our community members.

We also can’t ignore that growth places greater demands on every part of our community. Every new home that appears requires power, water, and sewer. Every new family expects seats for their children in our classrooms. Every new business needs access to a trained workforce. We need to continue making smart investments that meet the needs of our community without forgetting our existing commitments.

Golden: Taxes indeed play a crucial role in shaping our communities.

1. Property Taxes:

– Equitable Assessment: We must ensure that property taxes are assessed fairly and transparently. This includes regular reviews to prevent undue burden on homeowners. Property taxes should not be raised just to allow for more spending. We need to ensure that every dollar spent has a direct and needful purpose.

2. Sales Tax:

– Balancing Revenue and Consumer Burden: While sales tax generates revenue, we need to strike a balance. Essential items (like groceries) should be exempt or have reduced rates.

– Support Local Businesses: Encourage local spending by promoting small businesses and reducing sales tax on their products.

3. State Tax:

– Efficient Use of Funds: Prioritize essential services (education, healthcare, infrastructure) while scrutinizing unnecessary expenses.

– Budget Transparency: Ensure citizens have access to clear information about how their tax dollars are allocated.

4. Frivolous Spending:

– Accountability: Review government spending rigorously. Eliminate wasteful projects and focus on initiatives that directly benefit Idahoans.

– Engage the Community: Seek input from residents to prioritize spending effectively.

5. Balancing the Budget:

– Prudent Financial Management: We should avoid deficit spending and maintain a balanced budget.

– Prioritize Essential Services: Allocate resources where they have the most significant impact on Idaho’s well-being.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Raybould: I need to hear from people on all sides of an issue. I’m always willing to have a conversation. Even the folks who’ve disagreed with me will probably admit I’m still willing to listen and hear their thoughts on the issues. That’s the only way to ensure I’m representing the people in Madison County.

Beyond that, I try to make myself available whenever possible. I’ve also provided regular email updates and shared information via social media so folks can reach me through several channels. Of course, there’s also the option to call or email me. I can do a better job the more I hear from people in the community, regardless of whether we agree.

Golden: By being the voice of the community. I will be out listening to my constituents. Understanding what issues they are facing and what I can do to help them. I have lots of friends that are on both sides of the isle.

I not only listen to opposition, I value it. If you don’t understand what the other side is talking about, how can you effectively plan for the best solution to the problem.

What parts of the state budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

Raybould: We’ve seen much-needed funding increases in our K-12 budgets in recent years. To retain the best teachers, we must ensure teacher pay stays competitive. We also need to do a better job of maintaining our K-12 buildings. This year, we directed additional dollars toward addressing the many maintenance backlogs in our school facilities. We still need to address the issue of how to build new facilities in communities with limited resources.

We need to address how we approach procurement and contracting. Under the current process, it can take months or even years for the state to move from the project proposal to a signed contract. It can increase the project’s cost and reduce our ability to deliver what Idahoans need. We should also examine overlapping responsibilities between state agencies and identify opportunities to merge or consolidate programs. We must continue reviewing how much we spend on physical assets, like workspaces and vehicles, and reduce spending where possible.

Golden: I am a big supporter of Education. I believe that we need to put our young people at the top of our list. They are the future, and we need to educate them. We raise farmers, construction workers, techies, and everything in between.

We need to put as much focus on college as we do pushing trade schools. Give our young people a chance to learn a skill that will stick with them for the rest of their lives. Other countries in the world top the US in Math and Science. We need to be a leader again.

Are you currently working on any legislation or have ideas for bills that you feel are vital to the future of Idaho? Please provide details.

Raybould: We need stronger laws around the protection of our critical infrastructure and stronger cybersecurity protections for our public networks. Our physical and digital assets are vulnerable to attacks from within and beyond our state’s borders. Madison County knows from direct experience the cost of a cybersecurity breach.

We can’t afford to leave law enforcement in federal hands. In the next session, I’ll bring legislation addressing these concerns, including a proactive approach to artificial intelligence (AI) within state government. We must recognize and prepare for how AI will change what we expect from our world.

Golden: I am not currently working on any legislation. I am seeing what is going on in Oregon and have some ideas around protecting small farming/co-ops from being taken out by big government.

I also want to ensure that homeowners have rights when it comes to squatters. That we can protect our lands and homes from those that want to take it. Whether that’s big government, big companies, or the individual.

Have you seen any mistakes made by the Idaho Legislature in recent years? How would you work to correct these errors?

Raybould: We need to do a better job of working with our local officials. Some efforts to pursue statewide policy often focus on one or two examples that may not represent every community.

We can start by reviewing our overall tax policy and identifying ways to make growth more manageable in our communities without burdening residents.

Golden: I saw one recently where many of the “Conservative Republicans” voted to increase the DEI budget. This is a huge mistake. We want the best person in any position, not one that checks a box. We should not be funding anything DEI related. We are focused on the wrong objectives.

What is the most important issue facing Idahoans? What is a legislator’s role in meeting or addressing that issue?

Raybould: It comes back to education. Our public schools act as a cornerstone of our communities. I think of it as a chain reaction. Families come and stay in communities with strong schools. Businesses start in communities capable of attracting parents who want an excellent education for their kids. From there, our economy strengthens and grows as we provide knowledge and training that keeps Idahoans working and contributing to our state.

As a legislator, I have a constitutional obligation to see our public schools excel. Do we provide students with the resources to succeed in the classroom? Do we give the teachers the tools to support students? Our students and families deserve a quality education because it lays the foundation for future and continued success in Idaho.

Golden: The 2nd Amendment is under attack and if we are not careful, we are going to lose it. Our rights as citizens are slowly being stripped away. First the 2nd Amendment then they will continue to come after the 1st.

They will censor more of us that have a voice. We need to protect those God given rights. I will sponsor or co-sponsor any bill that will help protect those rights.