Lemhi County races finish with new Republican nominees for commissioner and sheriff - East Idaho News

LEMHI — Lemhi County now has official Republican nominees for county commissioner and county sheriff after Tuesday’s primary elections.

John Bennett beat out three opponents, Chris Horton, Albert Pardo, and Leah Madsen, for Lemhi County Sheriff.

Bennett earned 35%, a total of 997 votes. Madsen followed closely behind with 30%, Horton with 25%, and Pardo with 10%.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Bennett for a comment and we will update if we hear back.

The race for the Lemhi County Commissioner District 1 was close. Rick Carlson defeated John Blayden with 53%, a total of 1,362 votes to become the Republican nominee.

“I’m happy to see a big turnout in the county, and I’m happy to see the voters really active in the election,” Carlson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “There were close races, a lot of people turned out and our school bond passed.”

