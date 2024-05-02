LIVE UPDATES | Chad Daybell's mother, sister-in-law take the stand on day 15 of trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

Please excuse the typos. These are live updates from the courtroom.

11:56 a.m. Chad called Heather a pot-stirrer. Wixom suggests we take a lunch break now and questioning of Heather will continue after lunch. See you at 1 p.m.

11:55 a.m. Heather didn’t understand what she had done to Chad her whole life that created a problem. Chad didn’t explain. Heather did not want to meet Lori because she was upset he had remarried weeks after Tammy passed. “It seemed almost cruel for his children.”

11:54 a.m. Chad told Heather he was going to be living in Hawaii, so she wouldn’t have to worry about him anymore. Heather doesn’t remembering challenging Chad because she was so shocked by what he had said. Heather asked how he could get married so quickly after Tammy died. Chad said he had met Lori about a year before, and her husband had died of a heart attack.

11:52 a.m. Around 3-4 weeks later, Heather had learned he was remarried and his children were struggling and upset. Heather reached out in a group text to his kids to let them know she was there to help them. Chad called Heather and was upset. He said that Heather had a been a problem for him his whole life. Heather asked who he had married. Chad said it was Lori and would Heather like to meet her. Heather said no and asked what happened to Tammy. Chad said she died of a pulmonary embolism because Tammy had gained 40 pounds. Heather had not noticed a big weight gain on Tammy.

11:50 a.m. Heather says Chad was late to his own wife’s funeral luncheon. “I assumed he would be there with everyone else.” Heather remembers Jason, Chad’s brother-in-law, announcing they would just get started without Chad. Heather says everything seemed like a normal day to Chad. He didn’t seem upset.

11:49 a.m. “Put Your Shoulder to the Wheel” is a song about work and pushing along – not a funeral song. Heather thought Chad was being disingenuous at the funeral. Heather observed Chad and his kids at the viewing. She thought it was strange Chad was smiling and then suddenly crying. “His demeanor seemed strange to me.”

11:48 a.m. Heather said the opening song of the funeral was “Put Your Shoulder to the Wheel.” Chad and all his kids spoke and the bishop concluded the service. Heather was the Stake Relief Society president at the time and planned/helped with a lot of funerals.

11:47 a.m. Chad told Heather the funeral would be in two days. Heather told Chad they weren’t even home, and another brother was out of town. Heather asked if they could wait until everyone got home so they could attend. Chad said no — they just wanted to get it done. Heather and Matt left Las Vegas to get to Springville.

11:46 a.m. Heather said Chad felt scripted, and it made her feel very uneasy. She asked if they were going to do an autopsy. Chad said no — a coroner had come and looked at Tammy and found matter in her throat that caused her to die.

11:44 a.m. Matt left for his conference, and Heather called Chad. She expressed her condolences and shock and asked what happened to Tammy. Chad said Tammy had not been feeling well, started coughing around 10 p.m. and went to sleep. Around midnight, she started coughing and vomited. Tammy went back to bed. Chad slept from midnight to 6 a.m. because the sheet that was on him came off of him and he heard a thud. He found Tammy had fallen off the bed. Chad said Tammy had been gone for a little while because she was “hard.”

11:43 a.m. Matt and Heather were at a work conference in Las Vegas on the morning of Oct. 19 when Matt got a call from his parents saying Tammy had died. They didn’t know much but said they would call back when they learned more. “I was very upset,” Heather says.

11:42 a.m. Heather and Matt were in the same LDS ward as Chad and Tammy. They saw each other at church. Heather says she tried not to have interactions with Chad at church but would try to chat with Tammy and the kids.

11:41 a.m. Heather says Chad and Tammy’s bedroom was down in the main part of the home. To get to the cozy cone from the Daybells’ bedroom, you’d have to go up or down some stairs, Heather says.

11:39 a.m. Wixom display a photo on the screen showing the back portion of the home and an area the Daybells called the “cozy cone.” Wixom asks Heather to describe it. She says you enter the house and go up some stairs to get into the cozy cone. Mark kept his instruments up there. Heather understood when Garth moved to Rexburg, his room was in the cozy cone.

11:38 a.m. Boyce sustains the objection for some of the photos but will allow part of the exhibit in.

11:36 a.m. Prior objects to some of the photos and asks Heather if she has seen particular items in the photos or the pictures themselves.

11:34 a.m. Wixom moves to admit some photos showing Chad’s home.

11:32 a.m. Chad’s home was about a half-mile from Heather and Matt’s. When Chad and Tammy moved in, Heather took some bread over, gave suggestions on doctors, visited the house, etc.

11:31 a.m. Heather’s intent in the conversation was to ask if Tammy was doing OK with the move. Tammy said she had prayed about it and felt like it was a good thing for their family. Tammy told Heather she didn’t have any confirmation that Chad’s visions were going to happen.

11:29 a.m. Heather was becoming concerned with how Tammy was doing. Heather and Matt invited Chad and Tammy over to their home. Chad told Heather that if she has any questions, they all need to be directed to Chad, not Tammy. “I did not follow that instruction and Tammy was a grown woman, so I directed my questions to her.”

11:27 a.m. Wixom asks Heather if she feels Chad’s children believed his father’s visions. She says she believes all the children did. Heather says her oldest son came to her and Matt in 2014. Their son said Chad had approached him and said he was going to be a great leader in the gathering. Heather went to Chad and told him not to discuss these issues with her children.

11:25 a.m. Heather tried to help Tammy when they moved to Rexburg but the relationship with her and Chad became strange. Heather says Chad told her he would come home with visions, and Tammy would look at him, roll her eyes and then go pray about it.

11:23 a.m. Heather was concerned that Chad was trying to convince his family and others that the earthquake and other events were going to happen in 2015. A week or two after Chad and Tammy left, they called Heather and Matt to say they put an offer on a home near them and would be moving to Rexburg. Heather says she cried. She was very upset. She asked her husband to talk him out of it but the home was already in process of being purchased.

11:22 a.m. Chad and Tammy went to look at homes and told Heather and Matt they didn’t find a home they liked. They asked if they could store some stuff in a shed. Heather and Matt agreed to let them leave their stuff and were under the impression they wouldn’t be moving soon.

11:20 a.m. Chad was spreading his visions to other church members, and Heather was concerned. Heather told Chad she wasn’t feeling good about what he was saying and “I was very blunt.” Chad doesn’t show a lot of reaction, Heather says. He didn’t argue or anything. Matt and Heather decided years ago they wanted to live apart from family and made a home for themselves in Rexburg. They told Chad if they moved to Rexburg, that’s fine but please don’t move into their neighborhood or ward. “I knew why he was coming and I didn’t want him trying to draw in people from my ward and having people think we were involved or believed in him.”

11:19 a.m. Heather did not believe the teachings and was concerned. Chad said he was going to be telling people about the destruction and visions. Heather said in the belief system she had at the time (the LDS Church), some average person doesn’t get information like Chad was getting. “It wouldn’t come through someone like Chad.”

11:17 a.m. Heather and Matt asked Chad point blank why they felt the need to move. Chad told Heather and Matt they would become great leaders in this gathering of people because of destruction in Utah, that their land would help with that, and Heather’s home would become like a church or temple. Chad felt like he needed to be in Rexburg with his family because the LDS Church headquarters would have to move to Rexburg because of the destruction.

11:16 a.m. Chad said he was seeing these things in visions and Julie Rowe was also teaching these prophecies, according to Heather. In 2014, Chad told his family he was planning to move to Rexburg with his wife and kids. Heather had a detailed conversation about the move when Chad came to look for homes in Rexburg.

11:15 a.m. In 2014, the relationship changed when Chad started talking about the end of times and was publishing Julie Rowe’s books. Heather was not comfortable with what Chad was saying. Chad indicated an earthquake would be happening in 2015, and he was preparing them for these end time events that would cause a lot of destruction in the Salt Lake area.

11:14 a.m. Heather says there was a normal amount of contact over the years with Chad and Tammy. Wixom asks Heather to describe the nature of her relationship with Chad. “In the beginning, it was normal as any in-law relationship would be. We moved away but when we’d get together, we would talk – mainly about his books,” Heather says. She says things were cordial and nothing out of the ordinary.

11:12 a.m. Heather recently had surgery and may need to take some breaks during her testimony. Heather and Matt have been married 30 years and started dating 35 years ago. Heather has known Chad for more than 30 years.

11:11 a.m. The court exclusionary rule is not applicable to Heather likely because she is the sister-in-law of a victim, Tammy Daybell.

11:06 a.m. Wixom will question Heather, who is married to Matt. Prior asks for a quick sidebar with the judge and prosecution.

11:05 a.m. Next witness is Heather Daybell.

11:04 a.m. Prior has nothing further. Batey will re-direct. She asks Sheila if it’s common in the LDS faith to get married after your spouse dies. “Not common,” she responds. There are no further questions and Sheila is dismissed from her subpoena.

11:02 a.m. Prior says Chad and Lori got married quickly. He asks about Chad being visibly upset on the day Tammy died. Sheila says several people came over while she and Jack were at Chad’s house for around 4-5 hours. Prior asks if Chad was being businesslike. Sheila says he was acting like someone whose partner had just passed away.

11:01 a.m. Prior asks if it was a shock that her son went from someone like Tammy to someone like Lori. Prior asks if, in the LDS faith, it’s not uncommon to get married quickly. Sheila thinks for a moment and says, “Not uncommon.” Prior says when young men return from missions, they get married quickly.

10:59 a.m. “Would it be fair to say your son is an introvert?” Sheila says yes. Prior: “He’s not a gregarious personality, is he?” Sheila says no. Prior says, “Your son Chad is not necessarily the man of the world. He didn’t have a lot of experiences dealing with relationships.” Sheila says that’s correct.

10:58 a.m. Sheila says Lori was very friendly and upbeat. Prior asks if she would use the terms “charming, convincing, persuasive.” Sheila says yes. Prior asks Sheila if her son Chad is shy. “He can be.”

10:56 a.m. Prior asks Sheila about Emily, her daughter-in-law, providing her with information about Lori having a daughter. Sheila met with Lt. Ron Ball in Dec. 2019.

10:55 a.m. Prior asks Sheila to say the names of her children and in-laws. He notes that Matt Daybell is in the courtroom wearing a green shirt.

10:54 a.m. Sheila didn’t know where Chad and Lori were living. She assumed they were living in Idaho but a few weeks later learned they had moved to Hawaii. Sheila would sometimes talk to them on the phone, and they never mentioned Lori having young children in Hawaii. Prior will now cross-examine.

10:52 a.m. Lori told Sheila her husband had recently died of a heart attack. Lori said she had a daughter who had died but didn’t say how old the child was. Lori didn’t say anything about having a young son. Chad didn’t say anything when Lori mentioned these things.

10:51 a.m. Batey asks Sheila about the middle of November 2019. Sheila and Jack met Chad for dinner at Texas Roadhouse in Idaho Falls. Lori Vallow was also there. Sheila had never met Lori. Sheila noticed Chad and Lori had rings on. Jack asked if they were engaged and they said, “No, we’re married.” This was a month after Tammy’s death.

10:50 a.m. Chad called Sheila on Oct. 19 to say Tammy had died. Sheila and Jack immediately drove to Idaho. She says Chad was upset and Chad’s children were upset. Sheila attended Tammy’s memorial service.

10:49 a.m. Sheila says the last time she saw Tammy Daybell was on Oct. 13, 2019, at Tammy’s home in Idaho. Sheila and Jack traveled for a baby blessing. Sheila says Tammy seemed fine when she visited.

10:48 a.m. Sheila is married to Jack Daybell. They have five children – Chad, Paul, Matt, Brad, Becky.

10:46 a.m. Sheila Daybell, Chad Daybell’s mother, is called to the stand. Special Prosecutor Ingrid Batey will question Sheila. Chad nods to his mom as she takes the stand.

10:44 a.m. We are back in the courtroom. Boyce is on the bench and jurors are being brought in.

10:17 a.m. Wixom has nothing further. Yancey is released from the stand. It’s now time for our morning break. We will be back in around 20 minutes.

10:16 a.m. Wixom asks why this situation was traumatic. Yancey says the death of an employee is traumatic and the subsequent information was traumatic as well – the involvement of Lori and the missing children.

10:15 a.m. Prior has no further questions. Wixom has some re-direct.

10:13 a.m. Prior asks if the insurance company gets more money if people increased their life insurance. Yancey says they got a commission on the number of people enrolled but not if premiums go up.

10:10 a.m. Prior asks if the insurance is very reasonable. Yancey says yes. Yancey oversaw 200 employees. Prior asks Yancey why she specifically remembers her encounter with Chad. “I believe any incident that is traumatic sticks in your memory,” Yancey responds.

10:08 a.m. Prior displays the form on the screen and asks Yancey some follow up questions about Chad’s life insurance as part of the plan.

10:05 a.m. Prior asks if Yancey was aware of Chad’s employment and the fact he didn’t have health insurance. She was not. Prior asks Yancey what Tammy’s salary was. Prior suggests she made around $16,000 a year working 35 hours a week.

10:04 a.m. Prior asks if there are a number of factors people look at when getting life insurance. Yancey agrees.

10:02 a.m. Prior asks if the number of death certificates would pertain to how many entities need copies for other policies. “If he were to have another life insurance policy or two, he would need death certificates for that, correct?” Yancey says that’s right.

10:01 a.m. Chad returned to file the claim on Oct. 25. Yancey was out of town until Oct. 30, and Chad returned first thing on that date to get the claim filed. Wixom has no further questions.

9:59 a.m. Yancey says most of the time, she would need to search out employees’ families after deaths to remind them they had life insurance. It was rare that Chad came in so quickly and wanted the insurance money.

9:58 a.m. Chad was the primary beneficiary of the policy at 100%. No other beneficiaries were included on the plan.

9:57 a.m. The next exhibit is a life insurance payout of $130,000 to Chad Daybell from LifeMap. The check was dated Nov. 8, 2019.

9:55 a.m. The next exhibit is the employer statement portion of the claim. This is where the employer fills out information concerning the employee. Yancey completed this form.

9:54 a.m. Wixom shows the beneficiary statement on the screen. Chad filled it out. The first question on the form is, “When did health of deceased first become impaired?” Chad wrote, “Oct. 18, 2019.”

9:52 a.m. Yancey gave Chad a claim form and explained the process. Yancey says it was unusual that Chad came in so quickly. Tammy had passed away Saturday and was in the office Monday morning. He had already ordered the death certificates.

9:51 a.m. On Monday morning, Oct. 21, Chad went into the district office to inquire about filing the life insurance claim. Yancey told him they had to receive a death certificate. Chad said, “That’s OK. I’ve ordered eight of them.” Yancey says eight is not a normal number of death certificates to request.

9:50 a.m. Wixom asks if there is an open enrollment period. Yancey says it starts in August and goes into September. The due date is Sept. 15 but becomes effective Sept. 1. Tammy filled out the form on Sept. 8.

9:47 a.m. Tammy elected $20,000 of life insurance for Chad. She had $10,000 on Chad before and increased it to $20,000.

9:45 a.m. Wixom displays Tammy Daybell’s change of life insurance form on the screen. Tammy asks to have her insurance increased an additional $80,000 – the maximum amount she could ask for. The next exhibit shows the signatures of Tammy and Chad Daybell on the form. Tammy elected spouse coverage for Chad.

9:44 a.m. Wixom asks Yancey to explain the process an employee follows to increase their life insurance. She says employees fill out a form and can increase up to five times their salary. Once the employee fills out the form, it’s submitted to Yancey and sent to the insurance company.

9:39 a.m. Yancey says when Tammy was first hired, she elected for the minimum about of life insurance – $10,000. A $50,000 policy was also offered by the district for all employees. So the first year of Tammy’s employment, she had $60,000 of life insurance. The second year of Tammy’s employment, she did not increase the amount.

9:36 a.m. Yancey lives in Idaho Falls and previously worked in payroll and benefits for Sugar-Salem School District. She didn’t have a lot of interaction with Tammy, as Yancey worked in the district office. Once a year, Yancey did a benefits meeting for employees. Benefits included medical, dental, vision, life insurance.

9:35 a.m. Next witness is Angela Yancey. Fremont County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rocky Wixom will question Yancey.

9:34 a.m. Wood follows up and asks Kay to clarify the dates for the Amazon searches. Wood has nothing further.

9:33 a.m. Kay says Lori was buying wedding stuff on Charles’ credit card. Prior has nothing further. Wood will now re-direct.

9:31 a.m. Prior asks about the Amazon search. He asks when Lori started looking for the items. “On Nov. 8, I saw she was searching for items on Oct. 2.” Prior asks Kay if Chad had access to Lori’s Amazon account. Kay says she has no idea.

9:29 a.m. Prior asks Kay if she is aware that on April 16, Charles Vallow changed his beneficiary back to Lori Vallow on his life insurance. Kay was aware he had changed it and assumed it was to Lori. Prior asks Kay when the beneficiary was changed back to her. Kay says she isn’t sure – there were issues with the insurance company.

9:27 a.m. Kay says Lori was back and forth to Hawaii. Kay later learned Tylee made a few trips to Hawaii with her mom, but Kay didn’t know where Tylee was or who she was staying with.

9:26 a.m. Prior asks Kay if she knew Lori spent 60 days in Hawaii. Kay says she has learned that Lori made several trips to Hawaii during the 70 days she was not talking to JJ. JJ ended up with Charles from the first of February into the first part of April.

9:24 a.m. Prior asks Kay about Lori and Charles moving to different places at different times – Hawaii, Houston, Arizona.

9:19 a.m. Kay and Larry went to Rexburg in early January 2020. They offered a reward for help in finding JJ and Tylee. They met with Rexburg Police. Kay became aware of the kids being found on June 9, 2020. Wood has nothing further. Prior will now cross-examine.

9:18 a.m. The search had been done on Oct. 2, 2019. Kay knew Tammy died Oct. 19. “It was mind-blowing that they were looking at wedding rings before Tammy’s death.” Prior objects; Boyce sustains.

9:15 a.m. The Amazon email on the account belonging to Charles was about a delivery. The address was an apartment #175 on Pioneer Road in Rexburg. Kay opened the Amazon account browsing history. “It was jaw-dropping. I saw a search for malachite wedding rings, there was one purchased for $35 or $36.99, I saw searches for women’s beach wedding dresses, I saw that she looked at or purchased a yellow one-piece bathing suit and another search for men’s linen beach clothes size large.”

9:13 a.m. Kay had access to Charles’ email account, passwords and bank accounts. On Nov. 8, 2019, Kay was trying to hook up a printer to Kay’s computer. It was 4:30 a.m. “with a compulsion to go finish hooking up my computer to his printer.” Kay noticed Charles’ Gmail account login page was open on her screen. Kay logged in and found an email from Amazon.

9:11 a.m. After Brandon Boudreaux’s attempted murder, Kay and Brandon began talking. They hired a private investigator and split the cost.

9:10 a.m. Kay says once she knew Charles was dead, she knew JJ was in trouble because Lori didn’t want JJ, Tylee or Charles anymore. “She was done.” Kay reached out to Det. Nate Moffatt at Chandler Police to share her concerns. After the last FaceTime with JJ on Aug. 10, Kay said she spoke often with law enforcement to express her concerns about JJ.

9:08 a.m. Kay says she didn’t know Charles had died until July 12. Lori texted Charles’ two oldest sons and said their father was dead. One of the sons contacted Kay and said Charles was dead. Kay thought it was a joke because Charles was healthy. Larry then Googled Charles Vallow’s name and read he had been killed the day before.

9:07 a.m. Kay tried to make arrangements with Lori for JJ to attend his dad’s memorial service. Kay bought a plane ticket for JJ and everything was set but after Lori found out about the insurance, Lori said they were too busy and moving to Hawaii and it would be too much for JJ to attend.

9:06 a.m. Kay says from the time Charles was murdered to Aug. 10 (one month), they were only able to see JJ on FaceTime twice. “Any contact with us, she was limiting it.” After Aug. 10, Kay emailed, texted, left voicemails for Lori. “She would never respond. Not one time did she respond.”

9:05 a.m. Kay recalls having a seventh birthday party for JJ in May 2019 at a pizza place with friends and cousins. “It was the last birthday we’d ever have with him.” The last time Kay saw JJ was on Aug. 10, 2019 on FaceTime. Kay says after Charles was killed, they had a very hard time getting in touch with Lori.

9:03 a.m. Kay says she never spoke with Charles again about the policy. She didn’t know she was the beneficiary until the insurance company called after Charles was killed. She received the money months after Charles died. Wood asks if Lori ever contacted Kay about the insurance. Kay says toward the end of July 2019, Lori texted and said something like, “Is this why you want JJ? I’ve got five kids and no money, and you get everything.”

9:01 a.m. Wood asks if Kay ever had a conversation with her brother about her being beneficiary on his life insurance policy. Kay says yes. He had a $1 million life insurance policy and Kay committed to give Charles’ two adult sons $250,000 each, which she did do in January 2020, and Charles said the other 50% was for Kay and Larry because they would end up raising JJ – if anything happened to Charles. Kay says it was a very short conversation, and she never knew if he followed through and changed the policy.

9 a.m. Kay says Charles was headed for divorce. “The day he was murdered, on July 11, he had made arrangements to meet with a friend who was going to show him a house to lease not far from Lori’s,” Kay says. Wood asks Kay how Charles died. “Two gunshot wounds to the chest.”

8:59 a.m. Kay had access to her brother’s email accounts. After Lori came to Houston, Kay continued to see JJ. In May, Charles started visiting Kay and Larry on weekends so JJ could visit with them. Charles rented Lori a house in Chandler in June.

8:57 a.m. Kay says in mid-April 2019, Lori visited Houston. Charles really wanted to reconcile with Lori, but Lori wasn’t interested. Charles was a financial planner and asked Kay to help him with his business. She did payroll, accounts payable, Excel spreadsheets, etc.

8:55 a.m. Kay would sometimes bring JJ home with her to Louisiana or she would stay with him in Chandler, Arizona, if Charles was working. Toward the end of March, Kay helped Charles pack up his house in Arizona and helped moved him to Houston so he would be closer to Louisiana, where Kay and Larry live. Houston is 150 miles from Lake Charles.

8:54 a.m. Wood asks Kay if she saw JJ in January 2019. She says Lori and Charles separated at the end of January. Kay flew out to Arizona at the end of January to help Charles with JJ because Charles was very distraught. Nobody would tell Charles where Lori went.

8:52 a.m. Wood shows a photo of Tylee on the screen and asks Kay who it is. “Tylee Ryan,” Kay responds. Wood asks Kay if she ever met Alex Cox. Kay did meet him in passing a handful of times but never really sat down and had a conversation with him.

8:51 a.m. Kay says Lori and Charles were loving to JJ. They studied autism and how to handle his meltdowns. When Larry and Kay would visit, Charles and Lori would often leave and go away for a day or two so the grandparents should spend time with JJ.

8:49 a.m. Kay says she and Larry had a really hard time letting JJ go. They would see him every 2-3 months. Charles and Lori moved to Hawaii in 2014. Kay would go visit JJ in Hawaii. Kay says she was very close with Charles. “He was the proud dad. He would send pictures and videos of JJ all the time. We were very close.”

8:48 a.m. Charles and Lori approached Kay and Larry early on and asked if they would consider letting them adopt JJ. Larry and Kay agreed but wanted to maintain the role of grandparents in JJ’s life. When Charles and Lori adopted JJ, they changed his name to Joshua Jackson Vallow.

8:46 a.m. JJ was born 10 weeks premature and weighed around 2.5 lbs. He was born with drugs in his system and spent some time in the hospital. After JJ was out of the hospital, he lived with Larry and Kay. Charles Vallow was Kay’s older brother. Charles was married to Lori Vallow.

8:45 a.m. Wood displays a photo of JJ. He asks Kay who it is. “My grandson — JJ Vallow.” Kay explains that her son and girlfriend had a baby. They named him Canaan Trahan. They were unable to care for him, so he came to live with Kay and Larry.

8:44 a.m. Kay Woodcock takes the stand as the state’s first witness of the day. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood will question Kay.

8:43 a.m. A juror was unable to attend today due to illness. Boyce says he has been dismissed from the trial. Boyce and the attorneys had a sidebar this morning about the issue.

8:42 a.m. Boyce is on the bench and jurors have entered the courtroom. Around 30-40 people in the gallery today.

8:36 a.m. The attorneys are not in the courtroom yet. They are likely meeting with Judge Boyce.

8:32 a.m. Chad Daybell is sitting alone at the defense table wearing a blue dress shirt and red tie. Matt Daybell is sitting next to Kay Woodcock and Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt. Larry Woodcock is also sitting with them.

8:28 a.m. We are in the courtroom. Sheila Daybell, Chad Daybell’s mother, was escorted into the courthouse this morning. We also saw Heather and Matt Daybell (Chad’s brother) in the lobby of the courthouse. Matt is in the courtroom. Heather is not. She and Sheila may be testifying today. Video of Sheila entering here.