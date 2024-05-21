LIVE UPDATES | Chad Daybell's son-in-law returns to stand on day 27 of murder trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE TRIAL LIVE

Please excuse the typos. These are live updates from the courtroom.

9:21 a.m. Prior asks Christensen about her conclusion in this case regarding the autopsy. She explains there are usually five manners of death: homicide, accident, suicide, undetermined or natural.

9:20 a.m. Raven reviewed Dr. Christensen’s autopsy report from Utah, photos, law enforcement investigation reports and more. She also reviewed Christensen’s testimony.

9:19 a.m. Prior retained Raven to review the autopsy report and other materials in the Daybell case. Prior has her report and asks her to review it.

9:16 a.m. Prior asks Raven about her background. She explains her education and training. She has testified in over 300 cases.

9:14 a.m. Raven is a medical doctor. She went to medical school and then became a forensic pathologist. She practices primarily in California.

9:13 a.m. Next witness is Dr. Kathy Raven. She is board certified in anatomic, clinical, and forensic pathology and has worked in the area of forensic pathology for over 25 years.

9:09 a.m. Blake asks for a sidebar before the next witness is brought in.

9:08 a.m. Prior back up at the podium and shows the bank record. The fourth entry shows $8,000 also went to Seth Daybell. Prior asks if any other of Chad’s kids got money. Joseph says he believes they all got $8,000. Prior has nothing further.

9:06 a.m. Wixom says wouldn’t it be possible that a detective might continue to drive by after two bodies were found buried on a property. Joseph says he didn’t think it was necessary. Joseph says he would rather be anything other than in law enforcement. Wixom has nothing further.

9:03 a.m. Wixom asks about the long driveway Joseph was questioned on yesterday. Wixom follows up about Joseph testifying that Det. Hermosillo often drove by the property. Wixom asks if it would be unusual that detectives would drive by the property if they assumed bodies were buried there. Joseph says that would not be unusual but Hermosillo continued to drive by after the bodies were found.

9:01 a.m. Wixom asks Joseph if he has ever met Lori Vallow. He says yes. They met the day after Tammy’s funeral at Chad’s house. Jospeh has never met Alex Cox and never saw Alex on Chad’s property.

8:58 a.m. Wixom shows an exhibit on the screen. It’s a bank account record. It shows that on June 9, 2020, there was an $8,000 deposit into Joseph’s checking account. Wixom asks who made the deposit. Joseph says he isn’t sure. Wixom asks if it came from Chad. Joseph says yes – it was from Chad. Wixom emphasizes that in Dec. 2019, Chad gave Joseph his truck and then on June 9, transferred $8,000 into his account and then he had them move into his house. Chad also gave Emma $9,000 in cash that same day.

8:55 a.m. Joseph says after he gave his information to Cannon, he had no further conversations with Cannon. Wixom asks Joseph about him needing to borrow Tammy’s truck to help a friend on Oct. 18. Joseph says it was his in-laws truck. Joseph went to Tammy to get the keys – Tammy had the truck at the school where she was working. Joseph got the keys and when he was done with the truck, he returned them. Chad Daybell gave Joseph the truck in Dec. 2019.

8:54 a.m. Joseph says he believes Det. Cannon was intentionally inaccurate in his report when Cannon wrote that Joseph heard Tammy scream. Joseph says he was very clear in what he explained to him.

8:51 a.m. Wixom asks about Joseph testifying during the grand jury and yesterday that he has no personal knowledge about the shooting and how it went down. Joseph says that’s correct. Wixom asks about Joseph calling 911. Wixom asks about meeting with Dep. Cannon and the fact Jospeh denied he ever heard Tammy scream. Joseph says that is correct.

8:49 a.m. Wixom asks if Joseph has had many conversations with his siblings about the case. Joseph says they have talked but not “many” conversations. Wixom asks about the attempted shooting of Tammy and Joseph confirms he did not see the shooting. Joseph learned about it from a Facebook post that Tammy put up.

8:48 a.m. Wixom begins by asking about the loss of Tammy being a traumatic experience for Joseph’s wife and siblings. Joseph agrees that finding the bodies of JJ and Tylee have been traumatic. Joseph says he and his wife have had many conversations over the past few years about the case.

8:46 a.m. Rocky Wixom, Fremont County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, will conduct cross examination on Joseph. Wixom begins by asking for an exhibit.

8:43 a.m. Boyce is on the bench. Joseph Murray walks in and takes the stand. The jurors were just escorted in and are seated.

8:41 a.m. As we wait, someone’s watch made a alert noise. The bailiff reminds everyone that this is a good reminder to silence all devices. The guy admits it was him rather than trying to hide it.

8:36 a.m. The attorneys are headed back into Boyce’s chambers. Chad is wearing a tan plaid dress shirt with a red tie.

8:30 a.m. Rocky Wixom and Lindsey Blake are at the prosecutor table. Looks like Blake got a haircut after court yesterday.

8:27 a.m. Larry Woodcock and Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt, are in the courtroom today. John Prior is chatting with Rob Wood and Ingrid Batey. Chad is sitting at the defense table alone.

8:21 a.m. Joseph Murray, Chad’s son-in-law, will be back on the stand first thing this morning. You can read about his testimony from yesterday here.

8:20 a.m. It’s day 27 of Chad Daybell’s murder trial. The first person in line this morning, a man from Provo, Utah, got here at 4:05 a.m. I arrived at the courthouse around 5:30 a.m. Far less people here today compared to yesterday but most of the benches will still be full.