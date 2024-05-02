LIVE UPDATES | Kay Woodcock, JJ Vallow's grandmother, takes the stand on day 15 of Chad Daybell trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

Please excuse the typos. These are live updates from the courtroom.

9:45 a.m. Wixom displays Tammy Daybell’s change of life insurance form on the screen. Tammy asks to have her insurance increased an additional $80,000 – the maximum amount she could ask for. The next exhibit shows the signatures of Tammy and Chad Daybell on the form. Tammy elected spouse coverage for Chad.

9:44 a.m. Wixom asks Yancey to explain the process an employee follows to increase their life insurance. She says employees fill out a form and can increase up to 5x their salary. Once the employee fills out the form, it’s submitted to Yancey and sent to the insurance company.

9:39 a.m. Yancey says when Tammy was first hired, she elected for the minimum about of life insurance – $10,000. A $50,000 policy was also offered by the district for all employees. So the first year of Tammy’s employment, she had $60,000 of life insurance. The second year of Tammy’s employment, she did not increase the amount.

9:36 a.m. Yancey lives in Idaho Falls and previously worked in payroll and benefits for Sugar Salem School District. She didn’t have a lot of interaction with Tammy as Yancey worked in the district office. Once a year, Yancey did a benefits meeting for employees. Benefits included medical, dental, vision, life insurance.

9:35 a.m. Next witness is Angela Yancey. Fremont County Dep. Prosecuting Attorney Rocky Wixom will question Yancey.

9:34 a.m. Wood follows up and asks Kay to clarify the dates for the Amazon searches. Wood has nothing further.

9:33 a.m. Kay says Lori was buying wedding stuff on Charles’ credit card. Prior has nothing further. Wood will now re-direct.

9:31 a.m. Prior asks about the Amazon search. He asks when Lori started looking for the items. “On Nov. 8, I saw she was searching for items on Oct. 2.” Prior asks Kay if Chad had access to Lori’s Amazon account. Kay says she has no idea.

9:29 a.m. Prior asks Kay if she is aware that on April 16, Charles Vallow changed his beneficiary back to Lori Vallow on his life insurance. Kay was aware he had changed it and assumed it was to Lori. Prior asks Kay when the beneficiary was changed back to her. Kay says she isn’t sure – there were issues with the insurance company.

9:27 a.m. Kay says Lori was back and forth to Hawaii. Kay later learned Tylee made a few trips to Hawaii with her mom but Kay didn’t know where Tylee was or who she was staying with.

9:26 a.m. Prior asks Kay if she knew Lori spent 60 days in Hawaii. Kay says she has learned that Lori made several trips to Hawaii during the 70 days she was not talking to JJ. JJ ended up with Charles from the first of February into the first part of April.

9:24 a.m. Prior asks Kay about Lori and Charles moving to different places at different times – Hawaii, Houston, Arizona.

9:19 a.m. Kay and Larry went to Rexburg in early January 2020. They offered a reward for help in finding JJ and Tylee. They met with Rexburg police. Kay became aware of the kids being found on June 9, 2020. Wood has nothing further. Prior will now cross examine.

9:18 a.m. The search had been done on Oct. 2, 2019. Kay knew Tammy died Oct. 19. “It was mind-blowing that they were looking at wedding rings before Tammy’s death.” Prior objects, Boyce sustains.

9:15 a.m. The Amazon email on the account belonging to Charles was about a delivery. The address was an apartment #175 on Pioneer Road in Rexburg. Kay opened the Amazon account browsing history. “It was jaw dropping. I saw a search for malachite wedding rings, there was one purchased for $35 or $36.99, I saw searches for women’s beach wedding dresses, I saw that she looked at or purchased a yellow one piece bathing suit and another search for men’s linen beach clothes size large.”

9:13 a.m. Kay had access to Charles’ email account, passwords and bank accounts. On Nov. 8, 2019, Kay was trying to hook up a printer to Kay’s computer. It was 4:30 a.m. “with a compulsion to go finish hooking up my computer to his printer.” Kay noticed Charles’ Gmail account login page was open on her screen. Kay logged in and found an email from Amazon.

9:11 a.m. After Brandon Boudreaux’s attempted murder, Kay and Brandon began talking. They hired a private investigator and split the cost.

9:10 a.m. Kay says once she knew Charles was dead, she knew JJ was in trouble because Lori didn’t want JJ, Tylee or Charles anymore. “She was done.” Kay reached out to Det. Nate Moffatt at Chandler police to share her concerns. After the last FaceTime with JJ on Aug. 10, Kay said she spoke often with law enforcement to express her concerns about JJ.

9:08 a.m. Kay says she didn’t know Charles had died until July 12. Lori texted Charles’ two oldest sons and said their father was dead. One of the sons contacted Kay and said Charles was dead. Kay thought it was a joke because Charles was healthy. Larry then Googled Charles Vallow’s name and read he had been killed the day before.

9:07 a.m. Kay tried to make arrangements with Lori for JJ to attend his dad’s memorial service. Kay bought a plane ticket for JJ and everything was set but after Lori found out about the insurance, Lori said they were too busy and moving to Hawaii and it would be too much for JJ to attend.

9:06 a.m. Kay says from the time Charles was murdered to Aug. 10 (one month), they were only able to see JJ on FaceTime twice. “Any contact with us, she was limiting it.” After Aug. 10, Kay emailed, texted, left voicemails for Lori. “She would never respond. Not one time did she respond.”

9:05 a.m. Kay recalls having a 7th birthday party for JJ in May 2019 at a pizza place with friends and cousins. “It was the last birthday we’d ever have with him.” The last time Kay saw JJ was on Aug. 10, 2019 on FaceTime. Kay says after Charles was killed, they had a very hard time getting in touch with Lori.

9:03 a.m. Kay says she never spoke with Charles again about the policy. She didn’t know she was the beneficiary until the insurance company called after Charles was killed. She received the money months after Charles died. Wood asks if Lori ever contacted Kay about the insurance. Kay says toward the end of July 2019, Lori texted and said something like, “Is this why you want JJ? I’ve got five kids and no money and you get everything.”

9:01 a.m. Wood asks if Kay ever had a conversation with her brother about her being beneficiary on his life insurance policy. Kay says yes. He had a $1 million life insurance policy and Kay committed to give Charles’ two adult sons $250,000 each, which she did do in January 2020, and Charles said the other 50% was for Kay and Larry because they would end up raising JJ – if anything happened to Charles. Kay says it was a very short conversation and she never knew if he followed through and changed the policy.

9 a.m. Kay says Charles was headed for divorce. “The day he was murdered, on July 11, he had made arrangements to meet with a friend who was going to show him a house to lease not far from Lori’s,” Kay says. Wood asks Kay how Charles died. “Two gunshot wounds to the chest.”

8:59 a.m. Kay had access to her brother’s email accounts. After Lori came to Houston, Kay continued to see JJ. In May, Charles started visiting Kay and Larry on weekends so JJ could visit with them. Charles rented Lori a house in Chandler in June.

8:57 a.m. Kay says in mid-April 2019, Lori visited Houston. Charles really wanted to reconcile with Lori but Lori wasn’t interested. Charles was a financial planner and asked Kay to help him with his business. She did payroll, accounts payable, Excel spreadsheets, etc.

8:55 a.m. Kay would sometimes bring JJ home with her to Louisiana or she would stay with him in Chandler if Charles was working. Toward the end of March, Kay helped Charles pack up his house in Arizona and helped moved him to Houston so he would be closer to Louisiana, where Kay and Larry live. Houston is 150 miles from Lake Charles.

8:54 a.m. Wood asks Kay if she saw JJ in January 2019. She says Lori and Charles separated at the end of January. Kay flew out to Arizona at the end of January to help Charles with JJ because Charles was very distraught. Nobody would tell Charles where Lori went.

8:52 a.m. Wood shows a photo of Tylee on the screen and asks Kay who it is. “Tylee Ryan,” Kay responds. Wood asks Kay if she ever met Alex Cox. Kay did meet him in passing a handful of times but never really sat down and had a conversation with him.

8:51 a.m. Kay says Lori and Charles were loving to JJ. They studied autism and how to handle his meltdowns. When Larry and Kay would visit, Charles and Lori would often leave and go away for a day or two so the grandparents should spend time with JJ.

8:49 a.m. Kay says she and Larry had a really hard time letting JJ go. They would see him every 2-3 months. Charles and Lori moved to Hawaii in 2014. Kay would go visit JJ in Hawaii. Kay says she was very close with Charles. “He was the proud dad. He would send pictures and videos of JJ all the time. We were very close.”

8:48 a.m. Charles and Lori approached Kay and Larry early on and asked if they would consider letting them adopt JJ. Larry and Kay agreed but wanted to maintain the role of grandparents in JJ’s life. When Charles and Lori adopted JJ, they changed his name to Joshua Jackson Vallow.

8:46 a.m. JJ was born ten weeks premature and weighed around 2.5 lbs. He was born with drugs in his system and spent some time in the hospital. After JJ was out of the hospital, he lived with Larry and Kay. Charles Vallow was Kay’s older brother. Charles was married to Lori Vallow.

8:45 a.m. Wood displays a photo of JJ. He asks Kay who it is. “My grandson — JJ Vallow.” Kay explains that her son and girlfriend had a baby. They named him Canaan Trahan. They were unable to care for him so he came to live with Kay and Larry.

8:44 a.m. Kay Woodcock takes the stand as the state’s first witness today. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood will question Kay.

8:43 a.m. A juror was unable to attend today due to illness. Boyce says he has been dismissed from the trial. Boyce and the attorneys had a sidebar this morning about the issue.

8:42 a.m. Boyce is on the bench and jurors have entered the courtroom. Around 30-40 people in the gallery today.

8:36 a.m. The attorneys are not in the courtroom yet. They are likely meeting with Judge Boyce.

8:32 a.m. Chad Daybell is sitting alone at the defense table wearing a blue dress shirt and red tie. Matt Daybell is sitting next to Kay Woodcock and Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt. Larry Woodcock is also sitting with them.

8:28 a.m. We are in the courtroom. Sheila Daybell, Chad Daybell’s mother, was escorted into the courthouse this morning. We also saw Heather and Matt Daybell (Chad’s brother) in the lobby of the courthouse. Matt is in the courtroom. Heather is not. She and Sheila may be testifying today. Video of Sheila entering here.