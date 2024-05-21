Man dies after head-on collision near Fruitland - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating fatality crash that occurred on Monday at approximately 10:04 a.m. on US95 at milepost 63 in Payette County.

A 2006 Dodge Durango, driven by a 55-year-old male from Caldwell, was traveling northbound when it was driven left of center and collided with a southbound 2022 Ford Maverick. The 2022 Ford Maverick was driven by a 53-year-old male.

The driver of the Durango was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Ford was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

The road was blocked for approximately two hours to allow emergency personnel to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.