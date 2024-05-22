Marco Erickson beats out his opponent in race for District 33 representative Seat B - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, secured a victory in the Republican primary Tuesday night.

The District 33 representative received 56% of the vote with a total of 2,377 votes. His competitor, Jilene Burger, earned 44% of the votes for a total of 1,916 votes.

Erickson is grateful to once again be the Republican nominee for District 33, which includes the “doughnut hole” of Idaho Falls between Anderson, Skyline and portions of Sunnyside Road.

He’ll appear on the ballot again in November.

“I appreciate my county allowing me to continue,” he says.

Erickson was first elected in 2020. If re-elected, it will be his third term.