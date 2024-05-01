Montpelier woman sentenced to probation for injury to a child - East Idaho News

PARIS — A 19-year-old woman originally charged with engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to probation after reaching a plea agreement.

Hannah DeClark reached an agreement with the Bear Lake County Prosecutor’s Office that would allow her defense attorney to argue for a withheld judgement on the amended felony charge of injury to a child.

At an April 18 hearing, District Judge Cody Brower granted that request, sentencing DeClark to five years of probation, court records show. With the withheld judgment, if DeClark successfully completes her probation, the charge and conviction will be expunged from her record.

DeClark was initially charged with felony lewd conduct with a minor following a police investigation launched in May 2023.

Montpelier police were informed of a “physical relationship” between DeClark, who was 18 at the time, and a 15-year-old girl. The woman who informed officers of the relationship said there was “concrete evidence” of the relationship, and rumors of it, in the form of social media photos and videos.

The victim told officers she had been intimate with DeClark, but that the two had never had sex.

DeClark admitted to having touched the victim inappropriately on several occasions, beginning when the victim was 14.

Rather than being arrested, DeClark was served a court summons and appeared in court.

In addition to the probation, part of which will include periodic phone searches to ensure she is abstaining from pornography as ordered by Brower, DeClark must complete 100 hours of community service and a mental health treatment program.

She must also pay $1,295.50 in fees and fines.