New youth residential mental health treatment center under construction in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Construction is underway on a new youth residential mental health treatment facility in Idaho Falls.

Jackson House is being built at 383 Energy Drive.

Staff as well as workers with Headwaters Construction Company, the contractor for the project, held a groundbreaking for the 18,000-square-foot building on Thursday.

Jackson House CEO Bruce Figuered tells EastIdahoNews.com it will provide “comfortable, residential treatment” for teens struggling with substance abuse and other mental health challenges.

“Patients stay at the facility for an extended period of time based upon their need. During that time, they’ll participate in clinical groups. They can receive individual psychiatric care if they’re in need of medication management. They’ll also receive individual therapy,” Figuered says.

Family services will be included as well, a program designed to help patients integrate back into their homes. This element is a critical part of the program to ensure clients don’t relapse, Figuered says.

RELATED | Mental health facilities for kids are coming to state; one to be in Idaho Falls

Since a patient’s stay can be lengthy, educational services will be available so they don’t fall behind on their school work.

There will be 38 beds at the facility, which means it will have the capacity to serve that number of teens at a time.

The rise of mental health cases nationwide is what prompted the construction of this building. Depression and anxiety have become increasingly common, according to Figuered, and teens are particularly vulnerable.

Figuered says the home-like environment of this clinic is far superior to a psychiatric ward and more beneficial to a client’s recovery.

“You can provide high-level services in an environment that’s comfortable without feeling like you’re locked up and all your rights are taken away like you would in a psychiatric hospital,” he says.

The proximity of other medical clinics in the area and other amenities is what Figuered and Chief Development Officer Chad Engbrecht liked about this location.

A state grant is how the project is being funded. It will be the first Jackson House clinic in Idaho.

Construction is slated for completion around this time next year.

Though it’s unfortunate many teens struggle with these issues, Figuered is happy these types of services will be available to those who need it.

“We’re very proud of what we do and look forward to being here, working in this community and serving youth and families in the area,” says Figuered.