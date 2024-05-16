One-of-a-kind NASA jet donated to Idaho State University - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The engines of a historic research jet roared as it flew low toward its new home.

On Wednesday, this DC-8 jet, which belonged to NASA and served as the first and largest flying science laboratory for 37 years, landed at the ISU Aircraft Maintenance Technology Program Hangar. Now, ISU students will get the opportunity to prepare for their field by training on this aircraft.

“This aircraft has served as a premier flying science lab, contributing to groundbreaking research, and now it embarks on a new journey here at Idaho State University that will significantly impact our students and their futures,” said ISU President Robert Wagner.

While many people think of rockets when they think of NASA, the organization’s research extends below the stars. For nearly four decades, the DC-8 assisted scientists in their research by gathering useful data.

“I’ve been part of missions where we do air-quality research, so we’re flying low over big cities like New York and Chicago to get air quality data,” said Kirsten Boogaard, the DC-8 deputy project manager of four years, in an interview with EastIdahoNews.com.

NASA also runs the Student Airborne Research Program, where students would come onboard the DC-8 and learn how to conduct scientific research.

“We always have grad students that are doing research real-time for their papers, their dissertations, real-time work on the aircraft,” Boogaard said.

Taylor McWane, product support manager at the Logistics Management Division Headquarters of NASA, said that it was a difficult decision to twilight the aircraft that had served NASA for so long.

“You have to analyze the budget and make the determination of, ‘Does NASA have the resources to keep this older platform up and running for the next several years?’ And oftentimes, you have to make that difficult call and say no,” McWane said.

People approach the DC-8 to take a tour. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

So how did this research plane ended up in the hands of an Idaho university?

Receiving this donation, the largest ever made from the federal government to the state, was spearheaded Ed Foster, a clinical instructor and coordinator with the College of Technology.

“His hard work and commitment have been instrumental in making this day possible, and we are incredibly grateful for his efforts,” Wagner said.

Wagner also offered thanks to Alan Evans — an ISU alumnus and the Pocatello Regional Airport manager — as well as the airport’s whole staff.

Dean Jerry Anhorn of the College of Technology first became familiar with the prospect of receiving the jet when he got an email from Foster.

“Hey, suppose we could get this jet?” Anhorn said that the email read. “And it’s sitting here today.”

But Foster’s work began many months before that, when he found out that Idaho was selected by the federal government to receive the jet. To do this, Foster and Evans had to coordinate to make sure they would have the space to hold it.

ISU was the only entity in Idaho to apply to receive the donation, Foster said, so if they hadn’t been able to take it, the DC-8 would’ve gone to a different state.

An ISU sticker next to the other stickers acquired during the planes years of operation. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Anhorn said that the College of Technology prides itself on a hands-on approach to education, so receiving this aircraft was a pivotal moment.

“This is more than just a learning enhancement. It is the preparation for real-world challenges. The DC-8 will serve as an integral part of our curriculum, where students will conduct actual maintenance and repair tasks,” Anhorn said.

Foster is excited that his students will have the opportunity to train on the DC-8.

“It’s actually rare for programs like ours across the country to have one because most people still want to use these aircraft, so we’re very fortunate and excited about that,” Foster said.

Boogaard said that throughout its use, the DC-8 has benefited education, and she’s happy to see it continue to serve students.

“Now it (will) continue that for future generations on the aircraft maintenance side, and I think that that’s really a beautiful thing,” Boogaard told EastIdahoNews.com.