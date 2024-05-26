Pocatello rec. center to reopen June 3 following renovation - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Community Recreation Center is closed for cleaning and renovations.

The city of Pocatello plans to reopen the recreation center on June 3, when those renovations are done, according to a news release.

“All areas of the facility have been temporarily closed and classes canceled. We promise it will be worth the wait,” the release says.

The center is closed, with all classes canceled, every spring for standard maintenance, according to the release. However, this year the center will undergo renovations and expansions thanks to a $1.3 million donation from the Portneuf Health Trust and Healthy City, USA.

The recreation center’s regular hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It houses a weight room and an indoor gym and pool, and is located at 144 Wilson Avenue.

With its expansion, the center will update its weight room while adding a 3,000-square foot indoor space.

