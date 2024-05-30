Popular soda shop under new ownership and you're invited to the grand re-opening - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Meet the new owners of The Drink Factory

Left: The Drink Factory at 945 Market Street in Blackfoot. On the right is Thank you Aimee, an orange & vanilla protein shake with 20 grams of protein. | Courtesy Brittney Jensen

IDAHO FALLS – There are some new faces at a popular soda and drink shack.

Justin and Brittney Jensen bought The Drink Factory in Ammon and Blackfoot from the previous owners. The Blackfoot couple officially bought the business April 1, and they’re hosting a grand re-opening of the Blackfoot store at 945 Market Street on Friday.

“We’ll be giving away fresh bread and raspberry jam until supplies run out,” Brittney tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The grand reopening date for the Ammon store at 1516 25th East is yet to be determined.

Brittney was a frequent customer of the business before they took it over. The Jensens considered opening a franchise location last year, but it never came to fruition.

When the owners listed it for sale, the Jensens jumped on it. They’re excited about their added personal touches.

“We have a lot of really good protein drinks. We’re coming out with a lot more sugar-free options, cleaner products for those individuals who want those, as well as some breakfast items,” Brittney says.

Coffee and cold brews will be available as well. Brittney says the Lulu Lemon drink with peach, mango and protein is one of the most popular items.

The Drink Factory at 1516 25th East in Ammon | Courtesy Brittney Jensen

The 17th Street location is no longer in operation because the previous owner sold it in February due to issues with traffic, Brittney says. A new tenant has since taken over the space.

The Jensens are working to open new locations, which they say will happen within the next year. They declined to disclose an exact location for their next store because the details haven’t been finalized.

The Ammon location is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Blackfoot store is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday with an 8 a.m. opening time on Saturday and a 9 p.m. closing time on Friday. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Cheeks, a blend of chocolate and coconut, is one of the bestsellers at The Drink Factory | Courtesy Brittney Jensen

Courtesy Brittney Jensen

Get a free donut at Maverik on June 7

IDAHO FALLS – Get ready to celebrate National Donut Day with a touch of adventure.

On June 7, Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop will offer loyalty members deals on delicious treats in celebration of National Donut Day.

Maverik’s upgraded Nitro card holders can redeem one free donut. Donuts will be half price all day long (limit 10 per customer).

Maverik offers a variety of cake donuts, bars, fritters, and more. Classic favorites like the chocolate and maple bars and triangle glazed donuts will be available as well.

