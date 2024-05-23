Republican primary winners in District 35 to face Democratic opponents in November - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two candidates in Bonneville County took the Republican nomination for state senator and a state House seat Tuesday.

Mark Harris defeated Doug Toomer for District 35 senator Republican nominee, with 55% of the votes cast.

“Running a campaign is humbling, and winning is also humbling,” says Harris in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “You see the people that have voted, the majority, and have placed their confidence in me. It kind of renews my enthusiasm to work hard for them. Of course, I’m just the nominee at this point, and we have to gear up for the general election in November.”

Harris will be running against Democratic nominee Chris Riley in the November general election for senator.

In another Republican primary race, Joshua Wheeler defeated Brett Skidmore for District 35 seat B, with 60% of the votes cast.

“Thank you, southeast Idaho! Your overwhelming support and dedication have made this journey unforgettable. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who voted and stood by us throughout this campaign. Your belief in us is truly humbling. A special thank you goes to my incredible wife, whose unwavering support and endless sacrifices have been the backbone of this campaign. Her strength, compassion, and tireless efforts have kept us going, and I am beyond grateful for everything she has done,” says Wheeler in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “Our family has been a pillar of strength, constantly encouraging and standing by us through every challenge. This campaign has been about our love for this community and our desire to make a positive impact. We have been inspired by your stories, your resilience, and your commitment to making southeast Idaho the best it can be. Thank you for trusting us and for being part of this incredible journey. We couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you. With heartfelt gratitude, Josh Wheeler.”

Wheeler will be running against Democratic nominee Maggie Shaw for the seat.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Wheeler for a comment, and we will update when we hear back.

Results from all other primary races can be found here.