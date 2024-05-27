Rexburg ballet company to present Snow White - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Rexburg’s own Ballet Etude is presenting the timeless tale of Snow White Friday and Saturday. The original, narrated and family-friendly ballet promises to be a magical and enchanting experience for the entire family.

Ballet Etude’s version of the classic tale is a little different than the classic tale audiences may have grown up watching.

“We’ve taken inspiration from the Disney film, but we’ve also taken a few liberties,” Co-director Madissen Fujimoto told EastIdahoNews.com.

To make the show more kid-friendly, the duo has made some “little tweaks” with the storyline, according to Fujimoto. She and her co-director Kiersten Lewis selected the music, wrote the narration and planned all-original choreography for a totally unique experience.

Folks can still look forward to the “Snow White” they know and love though.

“We wanted to stick pretty closely to the story. People love it,” she said.

Members of Ballet Etude rehearse to perform “Snow White.” | Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

Fujimoto and Lewis started Ballet Etude in 2022 with the goal to make ballet more accessible to the public and expand the professional-level dancing opportunities in the area.

RELATED: Rexburg dance company aims to make ballet accessible

Now in its second season, the ballet company has doubled in size. According to Fujimoto, over half the cast for “Snow White” are adults who wanted to continue dancing beyond their teen years.

Although she and Lewis had hoped the company would grow quickly, Fujimoto told EastIdahoNews.com she didn’t imagine it would happen as quickly as it has.

“Of course I hoped for it, but it is definitely quicker than I had anticipated,” she said. “If you had told me last year that we’d have this big of a cast, I would have said that you’re crazy.”

Ballet Etude dancers practice for the upcoming Snow White performance. Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

RELATED: Rexburg ballet company presenting Little Red Riding Hood

“Snow White” will be presented at The Romance Theater on Main Street, Rexburg on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening and performances will begin at 6 p.m. The performance will include a short history of ballet and the art of storytelling through pantomime. Tickets can be purchased here; kids under five are free.