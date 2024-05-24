Road closures, delayed openings in Yellowstone National Park due to extreme winter weather conditions - East Idaho News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Due to current and anticipated winter weather conditions and significant snowfall, some roads in Yellowstone National Park are, or will be, temporarily closed due to hazardous driving conditions.

The East Entrance and road from East Entrance to Fishing Bridge Junction is temporarily closed and is expected to remain closed until May 24.

The South Entrance and road from South Entrance to Grant Village temporarily closed at 5 p.m. Thursday and is expected to remain closed until May 24.

The road from Canyon Village to Tower Fall (Dunraven Pass) remains temporarily closed.

The opening of the Beartooth Highway (US-212), located east of the park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana, is delayed.

The highway was scheduled to open on Friday but will remain closed through the weekend due to winter weather conditions, significant snowfall and hazardous driving conditions.

Currently, there is a winter storm warning in effect for the area and a forecast for heavy snowfall of 1-2 feet with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice. Have flexible travel plans and watch for quickly changing weather conditions.

Anticipate additional road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.

