Ron Ball beats his opponent in the race for Madison County sheriff - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Ron Ball was successful in securing the Republican nomination for Madison County Sheriff Tuesday.

The interim sheriff, who was appointed to fill the rest of Rick Henry’s term, earned 88% of the vote with a total of 3,542 votes.

His opponent, Brodie Riding, had 12% of the vote with a total of 482 votes.

“I thank the citizens of Madison County for their trust and support in me. As I’ve gone out and met with people … it’s been a good experience. It makes you feel really good that you had such support,” Ball tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I am going to do my best … to continue making the sheriff’s office a great place to work and the county a great place to live and raise families.”

Ball will appear on the ballot again in November. If elected, it will be his first full-term as sheriff.