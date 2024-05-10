Sheriff’s office helps recover debris from water rescue last year; it’s another reminder to stay safe on the river  - East Idaho News

HEISE — A local sheriff’s office along with an environmental response crew went out on the Snake River Friday to recover parts from a camper that went off the road in June 2023. The water rescue incident from last year is a reminder from deputies to be safe while recreating as the warm weather approaches.

Sgt. Karl Casperson with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said a man was rescued from the Snake River in the Heise area on June 10. His pickup, camper and trailer went off the road into the water near Wolf Flats. Click here for the previous story. The man survived but a lot of the debris remained from the accident.

“The truck and the frame of the trailer were able to be recovered last fall and it’s just now that we are getting the rest of the debris that separated from the frame and ended up on a gravel bar downstream,” Casperson told EastIdahoNews.com.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Olympus Technical Services to retrieve pieces that were scattered across an island on the river. A microwave, a toilet, and even some pants were found.

Part of the reason as to why it has taken so long to clean up is the difficulty of getting to it.

“A lot of the pieces were large. There was concern about some hazardous material and worry about sharp material … aluminum,” Casperson explained.

Olympus Technical Services brought equipment that had blades to cut pieces apart and put them onto a sheriff’s office boat to transport. They hauled the parts back to land and threw them away in a dumpster that is expected to be taken to a landfill.

Sean Ronan is the environmental division manager with Olympus Technical Services, a Montana and Idaho company that specializes in waterborne environmental responses.

“Our staff are trained in doing waterborne recovery of everything from the debris we are removing today to oil as well,” Ronan said. “It’s important to protect the waterways of Idaho. A lot of people use these waterways and use this area. It’s important to keep this place as pristine and as beautiful as possible.”

Casperson — who is the dive team leader for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Aquatic Rescue and Recovery Team — said it is about that time of year where they begin to see water rescue calls. The call from last year is another safety reminder.

“The biggest thing is to know the waterways and the areas that you are getting into. We have a lot of incidences in the summer and spring with high water and cold water. People end up in the water accidentally or unexpectedly,” he said. “And if they’re not prepared for that, you usually can’t survive those.”

Here are some tips before recreating on the water:

Know the waters you plan to recreate in BEFORE you enter them, including temperatures, flows, hazards, current weather patterns etc.

Utilize the appropriate watercraft, kayak, floatation device, etc. for the water you plan to enter

Plan for emergencies, let people know where you are recreating and when you plan to exit the water

Idaho law requires children 14 years or younger to wear a life jacket (vessels under 19ft), however the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies ALWAYS recommend the use of life jackets by everyone when a vessel is underway (includes non-powered boats, kayaks, and boards that are paddled, rowed, etc.)

“You have to wear your life jackets if you’re in the water and wear safety equipment. If you’re out riding four-wheelers or motorcycles, go the speed limits,” Casperson said. “Just be careful. There’s a lot of outdoor things to do, but just do it safely and responsibly.”