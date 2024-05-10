Theo Von announces second Idaho Falls show due to popular demand - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Comedian and podcast host Theo Von has announced a second show at Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center due to popular demand.

Von’s stop in Idaho Falls is part of The ‘Return of the Rat’ tour and will perform June 27 and 29 at Mountain America Center.

Von can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts ‘This Past Weekend’ and ‘King and the Sting.’ The shows garner millions of listeners a month. His new comedy special ‘Regular People’ was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and is now streaming on Netflix.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.