Two candidates from Blackfoot running against each other for a seat in Legislative District 30 - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT– Two candidates from Blackfoot are running against each other for a seat in Legislative District 30.

Incumbent Rep. David Cannon is running against Josh Sorensen for Idaho Representative Seat A for Legislative District 30. Both candidates are Republican.

District 30 encompasses Butte and Bingham Counties.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each county candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, and without any grammatical or style editing.

The primary election is May 21.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Cannon: I am a husband (Lisa), a father (of four) and a grandfather (of six). I am educated in economics (BYU 1992) and law (University of Utah 1995). I am a criminal defense attorney, an entrepreneur and a philanthropist. I am a Representative in the Idaho House and a tireless advocate for traditional family values and free markets. I trust in God, in the U.S. and Idaho constitutions and in individual freedom and liberty. I oppose over-taxation and ever-expanding government.

I am a product of Southeast Idaho. My folks (John Cannon and Alice Schindler) were both born in Blackfoot (on the same day!) and I was raised in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1987. I served a church mission in Argentina (1988-90) before graduating from BYU with a degree in economics.

I graduated from law school in 1995 and have been practicing law in Blackfoot ever since. My wife and I have raised four children and are now blessed with six (Southeast Idaho) grandchildren. I am a member of the service-oriented Blackfoot Rotary Club. As club president in 2013, I helped bring the bronco statue to Blackfoot High and the panther statue to Snake River High.

My wife and I have been small business owners /entrepreneurs since purchasing Cannon Law twenty-five years ago. Last year, we purchased the historic First Ward church building in Blackfoot and are eager for the ribbon-cutting for B-Town Pickleball and B-Town Events!

Sorensen: I am a 4th generation Bingham County resident. I have been married for 24 years to my wonderful wife, Amy, and together we have 5 incredible children. I volunteer in several capacities in our community, including: board chair for the Snake River School District, member of the Bingham Board of Guardians, precinct member, executive board member and legislative district chair for the Bingham County Republican Party. I started my career as a teacher, then went into healthcare administration, and have spent the last 6 years working for the US Congress. My wife and I also own a landscape and sprinkler business. I enjoy Idaho’s outdoors running, cycling, swimming, boating, traveling, and spending time with family.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Sorensen: This community helped raise me, this is where I am raising my family, and this is where I want my children to raise their families. I believe if you aren’t part of the solution then you are part of the problem. So I decided I could not sit back and watch our representatives consistently vote against our schools and public safety. I’ve been disappointed watching our legislature waste time and taxpayers dollars on pointless ideological pursuits. There are real issues that our legislature needs to address, and I plan to be part of solutions.

Agriculture

As someone deeply committed to Idaho's agricultural sector, I recognize its critical role as the backbone of our economy and community. I'm dedicated to advancing our agricultural economy through policies that foster growth, innovation, and sustainability. My goal is to ensure Idaho remains a leader in agriculture, supported by a pro-business climate and reduced regulations, safeguarding our state's agricultural heritage and future.

Education

As a former teacher, I know we have incredible teachers and students. The future is bright, but we have to continue to invest in our classrooms. I believe we can invest in education without raising taxes. I support Launch and hope to keep our kids in Idaho.

Local Control

My time on the school board has taught me that the government closest to the people provides the best solutions. Too many conservative candidates campaign on local control and then go to Boise and handcuff local boards, libraries, and councils with unnecessary regulations.

Cannon: I was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2020. My passion then—and my passion now—is reining in big government and reducing taxes to reasonable levels.

In my four years as a Representative, the Legislature has had four regular sessions and one special session. In every one of those sessions, we have achieved significant, substantial tax relief! In 2021, H380 reduced individual and corporate income tax rates from 6.925% to 6.5% and resulted in tax rebates totaling $220M. In 2022, H436 produced $350M in tax rebates and further lowered income tax rates to 6%. Later in 2022 (special session), H1 saw tax rebates of $500M and income tax rates fell again—to 5.8%. In 2023, we shifted our focus to property taxes. We achieved approximately $350 M in property tax relief through tax credits to all property tax payers; tax credits to primary residence owners and by paying down locally- incurred school bonds and levies (H292) and by shifting financial responsibility for public defense from the state’s forty-for counties and onto the state. We added $200M in property tax relief and reduced income tax rates to 5.695% this year (H521).

As Chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, I have a platform to continue to fight against big-government bloat and to fight for further tax relief.

What are the greatest challenges facing people and communities in your district? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Cannon: My world-view when it comes to politics was formed, in no small part, around the Cannon family dinner table in my formative years. Topics such as the role of government, the evolution of family values in day-to-day American life and even tax policy were frequently broached. Oft-times the discussion followed closely on the heals of the Saturday evening airing of my then-favorite television show, The McLaughlin Group.

One thing that I remember from our family discussions is my dad’s oft-repeated petition: “What I want from my government is safety in our communities and infrastructure to help me get myself and my stuff from Point A to Point B. Beyond that, I just want the government to stay out of my way!”

Of the many challenges that folks in Legislative District 30 face, none is more important than the threat that those who would change the American Dream from being able combine vision with determination and hard work to create something to feeling entitled to be handed something by the government!

My work in the state legislature will reflect my belief that every person’s American Dream should be earned by their thoughts and ideas, by their determination, by their hard work, and by their blood, sweat and tears. My work will reflect my belief that government hand-outs of the American Dream are illusory and take away the opportunity for those who want to earn their American Dream from doing so.

Sorensen: Bingham County is not immune to the growth that the rest of the state is experiencing. With this growth comes a flood of new challenges that includes everything from our school facilities needing repair to updating our infrastructure and certainly helping our law enforcement with the increase in criminal activity.

We want to retain the values and culture that brought many of our pioneer ancestors here but we can’t pretend that change is not coming. As we anticipate the challenges that come with growth then we can ensure our public policies match the needs of our communities.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Sorensen: Working for a member of congress has given me a masterclass on the importance of listening to and learning from those who see things differently. I am a firm believer that if we listen first and then respond with civility then we can have better public discourse.

Too often our legislators can get sucked into confirmation bias. My job would be to represent the votes-not a party, not a special interest group – the voters. Constant communication with the community is essential for me to best understand what the needs of Bingham County are. If elected I would constantly solicit feedback from my constituents. I will hold town halls and similar in-person events, and my contact information will be available to anyone who is willing to share their views with me.

My intention is to listen and learn then respond with civility.

Cannon: As a member of the Idaho House of Representatives, I swore an oath to support the United States Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Idaho. So, in making a determination as to whether I support a particular piece of proposed legislation, the first question I ask is whether it is constitutional.

If a bill clears the constitutional hurdle, I think about whether it is a bill that I should speak out and “lead” on, or whether it is one where I should listen and “follow.” Our legislature is made up of 105 “regular people,” each of whom brings his or her own world view. I feel like my education (economics degree; law degree) and my career (attorney), as well as my experiences as a husband, father, grandfather and entrepreneur give me some “expertise” in certain areas. A bill which represents a departure from free markets or one dealing with criminal laws or procedures is a bill that I will feel like I should “lead” on. I listen and follow (particularly to Legislative District 30 constituents who I respect on given topics) on bills which are deal with topics that are less familiar to me.

During the Legislative Session, I participate in a “legislative breakfast” via Zoom; during the “off-season,” I regularly meet with folks in “cottage meetings” or “town halls” or other informal gatherings to report and/or answer questions.

What parts of the state budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

Sorensen: It is no secret that Idaho aging infrastructure and outdated school facilities need help. Funding school facilities is a priority for me.

Each year the legislature seems to be moving further from a “part time legislature” as called for by our Idaho Constitution. I would like to save money by having a “sine die” requiring the legislature to finish their work faster.

Idaho has a different approach than Washington DC. Here our budgets are balanced each year, and we are not in session year round. I plan to make that a priority.

Cannon: I am a believer in limited government. I oppose big, over-bearing government. Government has a legitimate role in many areas where government involvement is Constitutionally mandated or explicitly allowed: maintaining secure borders; providing safety in our communities; creating/maintaining a system of public education (k-12); providing roads, bridges, sewers and other infrastructure; etc. However, it needs to be reined in when it tries to extend beyond its legitimate functions.

The four years that I have served in the Idaho House of Representatives have seen historic increases in k-12 spending in Idaho. I have enthusiastically supported those increases in funding, as k-12 education funding is a requirement of the state legislature per the Idaho Constitution and, prior to the increases, education funding was insufficient. During the last two years, we have also dramatically increased school facilities funding. I have enthusiastically supported the schools facilities funding efforts. In the coming years, I am hoping to continue efforts to increase public education spending and school facilities spending (which has the benefit of reducing property taxes on the local level).

In contrast, I support cuts to the budget in all areas where government spending is not mandated (or at least permitted) by the United States and/or Idaho Constitutions.

Are you currently working on any legislation or have ideas for bills that you feel are vital to the future of Idaho? Please provide details.

Cannon: In the recently-completed legislative session, more than 600 bills were introduced. More than 250 of those bills became law. This session was not an outlier. Every year, hundreds of bills are introduced and hundreds of bills become law.

I feel like the Legislature would put a better product out if we slowed down a bit. We should introduce half as many bills. We should devote more time and attention to vetting each bill. We should fix flaws in bills. In sum, we should spend more time and more effort on fewer (higher quality) pieces of legislation.

My idea for how I can contribute something positive/vital to the future of Idaho is to lead, both by example and by exercising the power/influence I have as Chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, in bringing about higher quality, better-thought-out legislation by tapping the breaks and reducing the shear number of proposed pieces of legislation that advance in the pipeline.

Sorensen: As I just mentioned, there seems to be wasted time in Boise during the session. I am looking into how much it costs each day the legislature is in session. Reducing days will cut political bickering and pointless ideological pursuits so that the time in boise is used more effectively and efficiently.

Bingham County's agriculture roots rely on water. I believe we need a comprehensive policy on managing this vital resource. We need to be investing in water infrastructure, supporting recharge, and planning for the future. Water is a vital economic resource our agriculture and community needs to thrive.

I would work to cut taxes, not introduce legislation like my opponent. His HB 702 would have created a new tax on energy which would be passed onto Idahoans in their energy bills. Raising taxes on all Idaho energy ratepayers is not good policy.

Have you seen any mistakes made by the Idaho Legislature in recent years? How would you work to correct these errors?

Cannon: In 1845, French economist and free-trade champion Frederic Bastiat wrote his satirical “The Candlemakers’ Petition” to discredit trending protectionism tools: “We [French candlemakers] are suffering from the intolerable competition of a foreign rival, placed, it would seem, in a condition so far superior to ours for the production of light that he absolutely inundates our national market with it at a price fabulously reduced…. This rival, who is none other than the sun, wages war mercilessly against us.

We ask you to pass a law requiring the closing of all windows, skylights, dormer- windows, outside and inside shutters, curtains, blinds; in a word, of all openings holes, chinks, clefts, and fissures, by or through which the light of the sun has been in use to enter houses…”

Our rejection (H24, 2023) of free markets and of the miracle of supply and demand in favor of the creation of a government bureaucracy (“workforce development council”) whose job it is to determine what careers are “in demand” is a more egregious mis-step than would have been anti-sun legislation satirically demanded by Bastiat, if only because it comes more than 175 years later…and we should know better.

As Chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, I have the ability to act as gatekeeper against proposed legislation which would abandon tried-and-true principles of free markets and free trade…and will tirelessly do so.

Sorensen: Since 2017 Idaho has spent 11 million dollars in legal fees. This is largely a result of unconstitutional legislation. It is embarrassing that our tax dollars are paying the attorneys for organizations like Planned Parenthood. I believe that it is fiscally irresponsible to throw taxpayer dollars at unconstitutional laws, I would oppose that practice.

Of all the challenges that Idaho is experiencing, cannibalism and changing the word “fetus” to “unborn person” are not the top of the list. And yet each session virtual signaling politicians who care more about making headlines than making good policy, waste time and money while weightier issues get put aside. It is a waste of taxpayer dollars.

What is the most important issue facing Idahoans? What is a legislator’s role in meeting or addressing that issue?

Cannon: There are a number of matters of vital importance to Idahoans and Americans that are foremost on my mind: the country’s lack of a secure southern border and the issues from illegal immigration which result; the issues that have surfaced as the population of Idaho grows and water and other natural resources become more scarce; the shortage of workers in almost all of the cogs in the machine which makes up the Idaho economy; the damage which fentanyl and other illegal drugs wreaks on individuals and families; protection of free speech and religious liberty against out of control “political correctness” and “wokeism;” excessive government bureaucracy; etc.

As a legislator, my role is to be grounded in conservative principles that I was taught around the Cannon family dinner table when I was a kid: a reverence for and a respect for the United States Constitution and the Constitution of Idaho; a sincere belief in the good sense and problem-solving ability of Idahoans and of families and of small businesses; a sincere belief in free markets and capitalism; and a healthy distrust of government—especially of government’s ability to solve all our problems. Sometimes, as President Ronald Reagan stated in his 1981 inaugural address, “government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”

My job, I believe, is not to solve everyone’s problems. It is to help create an environment where people, families and small businesses are supported and empowered to solve their own problems.

Sorensen: I believe this question depends on your perspective. If you are focused on agriculture, it would probably be water policy and management.

If you are in education, it would probably be our aging infrastructure. If you are on a local board or council, it would probably be state regulation removing local control. If you are a business, it would probably be decreasing taxes and regulations.