Two rushed to hospital after cement truck overturns on Highway 20 - East Idaho News

Two rushed to hospital after cement truck overturns on Highway 20

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. on Friday on westbound US 20 at milepost 310 in Bonneville County.

A 39-year-old male from Idaho Falls, with a juvenile passenger, was driving a cement truck when the driver lost control of the truck, the vehicle overturned, and came to a rest on the right shoulder.

Both occupants were transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance.

The lanes were blocked for 3 hours and 32 minutes.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

