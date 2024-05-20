What’s it like to work at a car wash? I found out at Rubber Ducky in Idaho Falls.  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our area, and today, we’re workin’ it at Rubber Ducky Car Wash in Idaho Falls off Broadway Street.

Matt Cardon, the owner, showed me the different car washes they offer, including the Basic Bath, the Moby Duck, the Quackie Chan, and the Duck Norris. He also showed me how to spray down a vehicle properly before it goes through the car wash and how to clean floor mats.

See what it’s like to work at a car wash in the video above.

Rubber Ducky Car Wash has multiple locations. Click here to find a location near you.

Watch previous Workin’ It segments here.