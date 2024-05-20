Why is milk important for children’s health? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: Why is milk important for children’s health?

Answer: Milk is often hailed as nature’s perfect food, especially for growing children. It’s rich in essential nutrients vital for bone health, growth, and development. However, not all milk is created equal, and the age of the child plays a significant role in determining the type of milk that best suits their needs.

For infants (0-12 months), breast milk is the gold standard. Breastfeeding provides essential nutrients, antibodies, and enzymes that support a baby’s immune system and aid in digestion. If breastfeeding isn’t possible or preferred, infant formula fortified with key nutrients like iron, calcium, and vitamins is recommended by pediatricians to ensure optimal growth and development.

As children transition from infancy to toddlerhood, whole milk becomes a vital part of their diet. Whole milk is rich in fat, which is crucial for brain development and energy needs at this stage. It also provides calcium and vitamin D necessary for bone growth and strength. Pediatricians recommend whole milk until the age of 2, after which parents can gradually transition to reduced-fat milk if desired.

During early childhood, children’s dietary needs continue to evolve. Low-fat or skim milk becomes a suitable option for many children as they become more active and their calorie needs adjust. However, it’s crucial to ensure that they still receive adequate amounts of essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and protein. Milk remains a vital component of their diet to support overall health and development.

While milk is an excellent source of nutrition, consuming unpasteurized or raw milk poses serious health risks, especially for children. Pasteurization is the process of heating milk to destroy harmful bacteria, such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, which can cause severe illnesses, particularly in young children whose immune systems are still developing.

Above all, ensuring the safety of the milk children consume is paramount. Unpasteurized milk poses significant health risks, particularly for young children, and should be avoided to prevent foodborne illnesses. By prioritizing safe and nutritious milk choices, parents can help nurture their children’s health and well-being from infancy through childhood.