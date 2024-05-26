Wynonna Judd announces second leg of 'Back to WY' tour coming to Mountain America Center Sept. 24 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Mountain America Center.

Idaho Falls, ID – Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, is thrilled to announce the expansion of her highly anticipated “Back to Wy Tour” with over a dozen additional dates scheduled for this September, including a stop in Idaho Falls at Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Tickets went on sale to the public on Friday, May 17 on Ticketmaster.com.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour features Wynonna performing the timeless melodies from her acclaimed debut solo albums, Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993), presented in a track-by-track journey from start to finish. The show also features an intimate acoustic set, treating audiences to a broken down performance of her chart-topping hits alongside beloved classics from The Judds.

Wynonna exclaimed, “The fans have turned the Back To Wy Tour into something far greater than I ever imagined! This tour isn’t JUST about the songs; it’s about our shared experiences, the memories we create together in each city, each venue, each moment. It’s about returning to the roots of where it all began for me as a solo artist and celebrating the nostalgic feeling of what we were doing when these two albums entered our lives… whether that was 1992 or 2022.”

“I can’t wait to see your smiling faces, to feel your energy, and to create new memories surrounding these songs that will last us the rest of our lives! Thank you for being the heartbeat of this tour, for allowing us a second chance to connect with you over these two albums, and for making every moment on stage feel like coming home…Back To Wy.”

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, commemorative laminate & concert ticket, and a specially designed Wynonna cocktail set. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

About Wynonna Judd

With the release of her 1992 self-titled solo debut, Wynonna emerged as a singular force in American music. Beyond the five Grammy Awards, the multi-platinum albums and sold-out tours, the country/soul vocalist built on the Appalachian traditionalism that defined The Judds to create a world where Top 5 dance/club hits were as possible as being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Having practically grown up as America’s favorite musical daughter, Wynonna matured into a woman who embraced how life is filled with peaks and valleys, great thrills, and heavy disappointment. Those realities informed her 5-times platinum Wynonna and nearing 3-times platinum Tell Me Why, the albums that gave voice to every human being emerging into their own adulthood with joy in their heart.

Beyond the groundbreaking music she and her mother created as The Judds, Wynonna has grown into her once-in-a- generation vocal prowess with an ease that made people clamor to her. “No One Else On Earth,” “Tell Me Why,” “She Is His Only Need,” “Girls With Guitars,” and “I Saw The Light” set the next chapter in motion for the girl from Ashland, Kentucky who became a global superstar.