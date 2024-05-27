Young man killed in Arimo crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Stock image

ARIMO — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday, May 26, at 9:44 p.m., on west Arimo Rd at Garden Creek Gap, in Arimo.

A 21-year-old male of Chubbuck and a 20-year-old male passenger of Arimo were driving eastbound on west Arimo Rd in a 2002 Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned where it came to rest in a creek.

The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The driver was transported via personal vehicle to a local hospital.

The lanes were blocked for approximately six hours to allow first responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.