2 taken to hospital, man arrested after police say he intentionally crashed car into SUV at Ammon Walmart - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

An Ammon man was arrested Sunday after intentionally crashing into a vehicle at the Walmart parking lot.

Just before noon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Ammon Division and Idaho Falls Ambulance were dispatched to Walmart after witnesses reported a White Ford Edge collide with a parked Chevy Tahoe. The reporting parties also stated the driver of the Ford fled the scene on foot and provided a detailed description to dispatch.

As deputies arrived, they located the Tahoe which was occupied by an adult female driver, an adult passenger, and a juvenile. The female and the juvenile were transported by ambulance to the hospital with significant injuries from the crash and the male was treated at the scene and released.

The victims advised deputies 30-year-old Kade Mitchell Blackburn had been calling the female repeatedly while they were in the store. As they were getting in their vehicle, the victims observed Blackburn accelerating toward them, crashing directly into the passenger side of the Tahoe, and pushing it into a third parked vehicle.

Victims and witnesses on scene told deputies that Blackburn then exited his vehicle and yelled obscenities at the occupants in the Tahoe before fleeing on foot. Responding Deputies located Blackburn a short distance away from the Walmart and took him into custody without incident.

After a medical clearance at the hospital, Blackburn was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on two counts of aggravated battery, malicious injury to property, and leaving the scene of an injury crash, all Felonies. The victims are expected to recover from their injuries and deputies are continuing to investigate.