50 members of Utah church youth group checked after lightning strike - East Idaho News

SALINA, Utah (KSL.com) — About 50 members of a church youth group from Salina who were hiking on Thursday felt the effects of a nearby lightning strike, with seven taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis said the group “was hiking south of the Fremont Junction near the Willow Springs Overlook in the eastern part of Sevier County when it began to rain” about 1:45 p.m.

“A light rainstorm in the area produced water puddling on the ground. While hiking, lightning struck the ground next to the youth. Approximately 50 youths felt the shock of the lightning. Seven (of them) had some medical concerns due to the electrocution. The seven were transported to Salina by ambulances from Emery and Sevier counties where (they) were triaged for their symptoms,” Curtis said in a prepared statement.

Two members of the group who were “experiencing some serious symptoms” were flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi for further treatment. The others from a Salina stake of The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints were taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital and Sevier Valley Hospital.

“At this time none of the injuries are expected to be life-threatening,” the sheriff stated.

Curtis told KSL.com that one of the symptoms the teens experienced included numbness. He said all the patients were talking and breathing and no one was burned by the lightning, which did not directly strike anyone. The hiking group totaled about 100 teens between the ages of 14 and 17, both boys and girls, in addition to adult leaders. Curtis says the two teens flown to Lehi were reported to be “doing pretty good” as of Thursday evening.

Arches mudslide

Meanwhile, heavy rain and mudslides are also once again affecting the area around Moab and Arches National Park.

The entrance of Arches was briefly closed due to a pair of mudslides on U.S. 191.

“U.S. 191 at Arches road is completely closed in both direction as crews work to clear a mudslide,” Moab city officials posted on social media. The slide happened about 4 p.m. At 5:27 p.m. the city posted that “U.S. 191 at Arches National Park road remains closed while crews clear the mudslide on the road. A second mudslide has also occurred north of this area.” And by 5:46 p.m., the city posted that “U.S. 191 north and southbound lanes are now reopened. It will take some time for the backed-up traffic to move through, but vehicles are moving now.”

By 6:20 p.m., U.S. 191 and all city streets were open with the exception of Kane Creek Boulevard.