At what age is it OK to leave your child at home alone? Here’s what Idaho law says - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — School is out, and the kids are home for the summer, so parents and guardians will have to find ways to keep them busy for the next couple of months.

While summer camps and other childcare options are available to keep kids busy and out of the house, only some parents can afford to enroll their children in summer programs.

Is leaving your child home alone an option in Idaho?

Here’s what to know about leaving your children home alone in Idaho and how to prepare them.

WHAT AGE CAN A CHILD BE HOME ALONE IN IDAHO?

Idaho does not have a law that specifies the exact age at which children are allowed to stay home alone.

However, the Safe Kids Worldwide campaign states that children are typically ready to be left home alone around 12 or 13.

Other experts say children between the ages of 11 and 12 are okay to be left home alone for a few hours a day, while children aged 8 or 9 should only be left alone for 30 minutes occasionally, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

PREPARING YOUR CHILD TO STAY HOME ALONE

If your child is old enough to be home alone, making a plan and setting rules with them is essential.

Here are some things you should do to prepare your child to be home alone, according to the AAP: