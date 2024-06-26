Bannock County deputy charged with sexual battery of a minor - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

POCATELLO — On Feb. 28, 2024, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding an allegation of misconduct by one of our deputies. Based on the seriousness of the allegations, the deputy was immediately placed on administrative leave.

The deputy’s service weapon, sheriff’s badge, and all sheriff’s office property were confiscated, and access to the sheriff’s office was suspended.

Following the complaints alleged against the deputy, the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association was contacted to initiate an investigative team to conduct an independent criminal investigation. Detectives from the Jefferson County and Bingham County Sheriff’s Offices and a liaison detective from Bannock County conducted the investigation.

An internal investigation into the employee’s conduct was also initiated. The Pocatello Police Department was asked to lead the investigation with the assistance of a liaison detective from Bannock County.

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the investigation led to the charging of Trevor Ranere with two felony counts of sexual battery of a minor through a felony summons. These criminal charges carry a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison if convicted.

Ranere was hired in October 2017 as a detention deputy and was a patrol deputy at the time of the allegations.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to report to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 785-4440.

Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu held a news conference to announced the charges Wednesday. He also issued the following statement.

As sheriff, I was very upset when we learned of these allegations and we took every action we could immediately. That included putting this deputy on leave and seeking outside, independent investigators to handle this matter.

We should not lose focus on the bravery of the young woman who came forward. It is not easy to report a crime of this nature, especially against a person in a position of authority. Her actions are commendable.

This is a sad day for me, as Sheriff, and for the men and women of this office who serve this community with dedication and honor every day. This incident should not reflect on them and their good work.