Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Kimberly - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred at 5:14 p.m., on Sunday at the intersection of N 3400 E and E 3400 N, in Twin Falls County.

A 76-year-old male of Kimberly was riding a bicycle southbound on N 3400 E when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign and was struck by a 2000 Hyundai Accent going westbound on E 3400 N. The Hyundai was driven by a 37-year-old male of Oakley, with a 24-year-old male passenger of Guatemala.

The bicyclist was wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Both occupants of the Hyundai were wearing seatbelts and neither was transported.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.