Butte County Coroner identifies pilot killed in plane crash - East Idaho News

ARCO — A coroner has identified the pilot who died in a crash involving two planes.

Butte County Coroner Tara Parsons identified him as Sage Teichert, 43, of Osgood. The crash is still being investigated by the NTSB and FAA, Parsons said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families,” she said in an email to EastIdahoNews.com on Saturday.

Background

The incident happened on Thursday at around 1 p.m. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-airplane crash west of the Arco Airport.

Both aircraft involved were crop duster type airplanes. You can read a previous statement here issued by the company Visser Air Ag.

“The planes collided in midair, and both went down into a sage and grass-covered area,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Teichert was killed and another pilot was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.