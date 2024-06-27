Chad Daybell's house is for sale, and Lori Vallow Daybell's attorneys want her Arizona trial delayed - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Chad Daybell’s Fremont County property is for sale and his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, wants her Arizona trial to begin in August despite her attorneys request to have it next year.

Lori is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and former nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. Her trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 in Maricopa County, but her public defenders have filed a motion to have it continued until February 2025.

“Lori does object and continues to assert her speedy trial rights. Her defense team believes this continuance is necessary to provide her competent representation at trial,” Deputy Public Defender Gerald Bradley wrote.

Bradley joined the defense team in April and was assigned to take over as lead counsel. Another attorney, Jeremy Caulfield, was added to the team just three weeks ago.

The defense lawyers say the amount of evidence is massive and they need time to review it.

“The discovery in this case is one of the most voluminous in any case anyone on the defense team has come across,” Bradley wrote. “There are over 100,000 pages of discovery to review. … There are also hundreds of hours of recorded statements, disclosed by the state and other sources (and) substantial body camera footage, video footage and expert evidence that must be reviewed.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 2.

Daybell home for sale

Lori and Chad Daybell were both found guilty in separate Idaho trials of murdering Lori’s two children – Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan – and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Lori was sentenced to serve life in prison and a jury sentenced Chad to the death penalty.

The children were found buried behind his house and Tammy was killed inside.

Chad’s daughter and her family have been living in the home since her father was arrested. John Prior, Chad’s attorney, became owner of the property in 2021.

The four bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home was put on the market Thursday with an asking price of $350,000. It’s nearly 1,900 square feet and the total property size is 3.75 acres.

Multiple real estate agents sent EastIdahoNews.com the MLS (multiple listing service) description for the property, which includes the following information: “This is a stigmatized property. All requests to show must be vetted through the listing agent to be certain the buyer is genuine and is aware of the trauma involved with the home. NO CURIOSITY SEEKERS WILL BE ALLOWED ACCESS TO THE HOME AND/OR GROUNDS.”