Clerk who helped woman having panic attack in courthouse is surprised for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

A few months ago, we received an email from a deputy about a situation that happened at the Bonneville County Courthouse. It said:

I was responding to a disturbance on the 2nd floor of the courthouse. There was a young lady that was having a serious panic attack after a hearing and was causing a disturbance in the hallway. Upon my arrival, I could see this lady in emotional stress. I tried to help calm her down but seeing me in a uniform made her more anxious and scream louder. She stated she did not like “cops.” The more I tried to help her, the louder she got. I tried to explain to her I wanted to help her and I would never hurt her. Nothing I was saying or doing was helping. Seeing what was happening, one of the court clerks, Elisha, came out of her office, kneeled down on the floor with this young lady and spoke with her until she was able to calm down and take her to a room to relax before leaving the courthouse. Seeing a situation where Elisha knew she could help, she did not hesitate. In an uncertain situation where most people would step back in worry, Elisha reacted in a kind and patient way helping to diffuse this situation.

We decided to surprise Elisha and thank her for Feel Good Friday! Check out the video in the player above.