Coroner identifies man who died in Bone Road crash - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A local coroner has identified a man who died in a crash on Bone Road last week.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor said the man was Earl Brian Stanger, 63, of Bonneville County. Taylor said he was partially ejected and died due to a traumatic injury. Taylor told EastIdahoNews.com Stanger was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Friday, May 31, just after 2 p.m. Reporting parties told law enforcement that they discovered an overturned pickup on Bone Road, approximately two miles south of Lincoln Road.

They said a man was trapped underneath the vehicle.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with deputies and were able to free Stanger. He was found dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were no other occupants or witnesses to the crash.

Deputies are continuing to investigate what happened.