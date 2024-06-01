 Man dies after truck flips on Bone Road - East Idaho News
Man dies after truck flips on Bone Road

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Bone Road crash | Courtesy Josh Williams
A driver lost control and flipped yesterday on Bone Road, killing the man. | Courtesy Josh Williams

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatality crash on Bone Road that took place on Friday, May 31.

Just after 2 p.m., reporting parties discovered an overturned pickup on Bone Road approximately two miles south of Lincoln Road. The callers said a man was trapped underneath the vehicle.

Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with deputies and were able to free the man who was deceased at the scene.

There were no other occupants or witnesses to the crash and deputies are continuing to investigate.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.

