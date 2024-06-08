Delicious, mouth-watering burgers available at Farm Boy Burgers for customers on the go - East Idaho News

TERRETON – The lack of a nice, hometown burger joint in Terreton prompted Steve Shively and his wife, Joanna, to open Farm Boy Burgers in 2022.

With input from Joanna’s brother, who has extensive experience in the restaurant industry, the restaurant at 1077 East 1500 North has been a popular place for farmers, travelers and others to get a bite to eat on the go.

Every burger is served with locally-raised beef and each item has a farm-themed name.

EastIdahoNews.com sampled some of the most popular offerings. Watch it in the video above.

The first one is called Pasture Pig. It’s a burger served on a patty with cheese, Falls Brand bacon and all the fixings.

“We buy (the beef) from several ranches around here. We raise and finish the beef and have it processed,” Steve tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The Deluxe Farmer is a quarter-pound burger with a slice of cheddar cheese on a sesame seed bun.

The patty melt is a burger served on Texas toast with grilled onions and Swiss cheese.

“It’s got sautéed onions, all the toppings you could want,” says Steve.

Steve prides himself on the way the burgers are cooked. It’s a method designed to ensure the texture and taste is the same for every order.

Customers can get the burgers in a meal with tots or fries.

“The fries are a slightly battered fry, so they give off a different taste than just your simple fry,” Steve explains.

Farm Boy Burgers is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.