Months-long construction project on Pancheri Bridge starts Monday - East Idaho News

The following is a press release from the City of Idaho Falls.

Contractors will begin work on the Pancheri Bridge over the Snake River on Monday, June 3.

Crews will begin work on the bridge deck of the Pancheri Bridge over the Snake River on Monday morning. Traffic will be reduced to one lane each direction across the structure, and there will be a reduced speed limit of 25 mph within the construction work zone. Drivers are encouraged to use caution to keep workers safe.

Work is scheduled to cease for the July 4th holiday, and traffic will be restored to its original pattern with all lanes on the bridge open during the holiday. Construction will commence on July 8, and traffic will be reduced to one lane of traffic with reduced speeds in each direction again.

The project will focus on replacing a deficient girder line, replacing rails along the north side of the bridge, and rehabilitating the girder bearing and deck.

Access to all businesses in the area will remain open. Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews in the work zone.

Barring unforeseen conditions, the project will be completed in early October. For questions or concerns about this project, contact Curtis Cannon at (208) 785-6281, Ext. 1.

Stay informed about emergencies, projects, road closures, and other information by signing up for notifications. Click HERE or go to http://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/ and click on the blue Stay Informed Sign Up button for options and instructions.