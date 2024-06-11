FDA warns consumers against eating ‘microdose chocolate’ bars after six people hospitalized - East Idaho News

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers and retailers to not “eat, sell or serve” any of Diamond Shruumz-brand’s microdosing chocolate bars after people across four states were left hospitalized.

Eight people reported falling ill after eating Diamond Shruumz’s chocolates, the FDA said in an advisory. Out of those eight, six people have been hospitalized. Those affected include four people in Arizona, two in Indiana, one in Nevada and one in Pennsylvania.

People who consumed the chocolate bars reported experiencing symptoms that include “seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper and hypotension, nausea and vomiting,” said the FDA.

No deaths linked to the products have been reported.

Micro-dosing is the act of taking a small amount of psychedelic drugs like psilocybin mushrooms. People who micro-dose say these tiny doses can improve mood and concentration.

According to the company’s website, Diamond Shruumz’s chocolate bars are made with a “proprietary blend of nootropic and functional mushrooms” and do not contain “psilocybin, amanita or any scheduled drugs.”

The FDA is currently investigating the illnesses alongside the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s Poison Centers and their state and local partners.

CNN has reached out to Diamond Shruumz for comment but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

Since the FDA’s advisory, Diamond Shruumz has continued to post promotional videos across their Instagram and TikTok accounts without mentions of the reported illnesses.

If you or someone you know becomes ill after consuming Diamond Shruumz’s chocolate bars, the FDA recommends speaking to a health care provider and/or contacting the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222.