Firefighters respond after caller reports smoke coming from Idaho Falls home  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — There are thousands of dollars worth of damages to a property after a fire was reported on Sunday.

The structure fire happened on the 900 block of Poulson Street in Idaho Falls. After 2:15 p.m., a caller told 911 that smoke was coming from a home. The caller additionally said they thought something was on fire in the back of the house, Idaho Falls city spokesman Eric Grossarth said.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived on the scene and found a fire burning outside the house, in the backyard, and on a deck.

The fire was put out and contained to a small area, but smoke did make its way into the home, Grossarth said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The cost of damages is estimated to be less than $5,000.