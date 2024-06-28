Firefighters respond to vegetation fire after callers report seeing fireworks - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After several callers reported a fire was started by someone lighting off fireworks, a local fire department wants to remind people to stay safe.

On Thursday after 10:20 p.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a fire burning in vegetation near Power House Drive. Callers said that the wind was pushing the fire toward multiple homes, according to a news release.

Crews put out the blaze. About 25 personnel were on the scene.

The fire was contained after 11:45 p.m., but firefighters remained there until after 1 a.m. to mop up hotspots.

It is estimated that the fire burned less than 5 acres, the release said.

No structures were damaged, and there were no injuries reported.

“The Idaho Falls Fire Department wants to remind all people of the importance of following fireworks safety and only using ‘safe and sane’ fireworks. All aerial fireworks are illegal under Idaho law,” the release said.

Click here for firework safety tips.